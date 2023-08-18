Ghoomer movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher elevate R Balki's predictable cricket drama about 'hope'

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles Photo:HOPE PRODUCTIONS TWITTER Movie Name: Ghoomer

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: Aug 18, 2023

Aug 18, 2023 Director: R Balki

Genre: Drama

"Your left hand has to earn the right to bowl", says a drunkard cricket coach to a right-handed batter, who has to become a left-handed bowler, not out of choice but because she has no other option. Anina (played by an effective Saiyami Kher) does not only have to learn to live but fight out of her misery to fulfill her dream of playing for India, which was cut short in a heart-wrenching manner.

Director R Balki claimed at the trailer launch that during the writing process of the film, they got to know about the Hungarian shooter, Karoly Takacs, who won two Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952 in the 25m pistol shooting event, both with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured. The film is not in any way related to the Hungarian athlete but his life has surely inspired 'Ghoomer'.

Balki takes that story and transforms it into a tale of a woman cricketer. It's an interesting spin given there are not many films made on women's cricket in India apart from Shabaash Mithu and Dil Bole Hadippa. Ghoomer looks and feels like a sports biopic, which it isn't and Balki - minutes into the film - throws that notion away by getting straight to the point rather than beating around the bush.

Plot

Anina, whose name remains the same whether read from left or right, is a promising young cricketer, who gets selected in the Indian cricket team without even playing for her state. But an unfortunate accident threatens to take that dream away from her. She has lost all hope, which leave alone an athlete, any human being would, in that situation and wants to die.

Enters Paddy sir, a failed cricketer, who wants to feel what it is like to win. "Kaise marogi, pankhe se rassi tanga ke, ya bedsheet baandh ke? (How will you die, by hanging a rope to the fan or with a bedsheet?)" asks Padam Singh Sodhi (played by Abhishek Bachchan in the role of a lifetime), who isn't the one looking to sympathise with Anina here.

What will sympathy do? How long will it last as Anina has her whole life in front of her? Paddy Sir is a pragmatic being, who believes in making a new start, who wants Anina not to give up, not for society or her family but for herself. Anina is born and brought up in a supportive family with her two brothers, her father and her cricket-fanatic grandmother (played by Shabana Azmi).

The film very early establishes the fact that she is a cricketer and it is not looking down upon the fact that she is a woman. There is a beautiful love story woven into the narrative but I would have liked a bit of back story of Jeet's character (played by Angad Bedi). Jeet is the only member of the extended family, who is an outsider and shows a bit of sympathy, for which there's no room, as made abundantly clear.

Analysis

Ghoomer never makes the audience feel pity for Anina or her situation, which could have happened very easily. Balki treads the path very carefully and it is visible even in how the accident is staged. There's no slow-motion or heavy background music supporting it, it just happens.

Ghoomer is similar to films like 'Dangal' and 'The Way Back' (starring Ben Affleck) where the coach's journey is as important as the player, or the team and Bachchan as Paddy Sir is given a free hand. The writing by Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani has let Bachchan loose, who is an alcoholic, speaks whatever comes to his mind and doesn't mind saying things the other person may not like, even to her friend cum caretaker, Rasika (played by Ivanka Das).

Image Source : SAIYAMI KHER TWITTERAbhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in a still from Ghoomer

Anina, on the other hand, has to start from scratch. From just doing the basics with her left hand to first unlearn and then learn. Saiyami gives it her all. She has a few rough edges but plays the part with confidence and maturity and being a cricketer herself, it was probably a tailor-made role for her.

The second half does become a little too emotional and conveniences in the screenplay start to show but Balki with strong characters ensures that neither he loses the grip on the screenplay and nor lets the audience move their eyes from the screen. Bachchan has hit out of the park in a role, which could be career-defining. Paddy Sir also gets emotional and has gotten a whole monologue to his name to reveal his backstory, the bits of which are in the trailer as well, but he knows where to use that side of his. The dialogue writing for Bachchan, especially, is exceptional. A better music though could have really lifted some of the high points of the film, the last 30 minutes in particular.

Verdict

Overall, the film is a good watch but not without its flaws. Balki's love for cricket is widely known, starting from his first film 'Cheeni Kum' and with the help of sports director Dhruv P Panjuani, the sport feels and looks authentic apart from the fake crowd noise. Ultimately, the film is about hope and staying resolute because when life gives you lemons, make a lemonade and drink it up.