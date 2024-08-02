Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu deliver old-school love story; film misses out on 'Dum'

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: August 2, 2024

August 2, 2024 Director: Neeraj Pandey

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Aur Mein Kaun Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, is finally out in cinemas today, August 2, 2024. As the name of the film suggests, it fails to live up to the anticipations. One of the most loved onscreen pair of Ajay Devgn and Tabu and their combination with the director Neeraj Pandey also fails to impress as the story of the film is quite predictable and flat. Read the full review below to get a brief idea to get the intricacies of the story, acting and direction of Aur Mein Kaun Dum Tha.

Story

The story of the film begins with a man named Krishna (played by Ajay Devgn) spending his days in jail. This man repeatedly goes through flashbacks and thinks about his past. As the story progresses, Krishna's crime comes to light and along with it, his 22-year-old love story, where Krishna comes to Mumbai from his village and falls deeply in love with a girl named Vasudha (played by Tabu).

The film then shows Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar in the roles of young Krishna and Vasudha. An accident occurs which is shown thrice in flashback, there is neither any new angle nor any twist in it. Krishna is sent to jail following the accident. Meanwhile, Vasudha marries someone else, whose name is Abhijeet (played by Jimmy Shergill), who also loves Vasudha just like Krishna. Despite having insecurities in his mind, he gets Krishna out of jail. At the end of the story, a truth related to the accident is revealed which is quite predictable. Following this, Krishna leaves the country to start a new life while Vasudha spends the rest of her life with her husband.

Direction

Neeraj Pandey has not only directed the film but also has written the script. In such a situation, it is natural to lose the interest of the audience. A cliched story is shown which you must have seen many times in a better way on the big screen. Earlier, Neeraj revealed that he had saved this story for 11 years, which built up more expectations from the film but this incomplete love story without any thrill, leaves you disappointed. The film's story itself is its weakest offering.

Acting

Talking about acting, Ajay's character is shown as a sad and true lover. Ajay is a good actor, but there was nothing new for him in this film, neither action nor romance. Most of his scenes repeatedly go to flashbacks and his character lost in old memories seems quite weak. Despite his good acting, he has not been able to present this character convincingly. It can even be termed as one of the weakest performances of his career. Along with Ajay Devgan, Tabu is also seen in just two pairs of clothes in the entire film.

On the other hand, Tabu also has nothing special for her to do in this film. Although she was successful in showing the emotion of suffering and pain, her character was not effective. Jimmy Shergill's role is quite small in the film and comes in the story after the interval and people think that he will add excitement to the story, but it does not happen. If only his character had been a little longer, the story could have been established in a better way.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar, who are seen as young Krishna and Vasudha, have some good scenes in the film. It would not be wrong to say that both of them are driving the story of the film on their shoulders. Shantanu plays the role of a well-mannered boy, but even light action scenes do not suit him. His chocolate boy image remains intact here too.

Sai's acting deserves praise. She has got full benefit of being Marathi because her character in the film is also that of a Marathi girl. The chemistry between Shantanu and Sai is also good, the only thing that is irks is that their scenes are repeated again and again. There is only one most powerful character in the story whose name is Jignesh. This character is played by Jai Upadhyay. In the role of Ajay Devgan's friend, he was successful in making people laugh.

Songs

Songs 'Kisi Roz...' and 'Aye Dil Zara...' are good. On the cinematography front, camera handling is fantastic. Long shots showing the ocean are effective. It can be said that the songs and cinematography somewhat bind the film.

Verdict

The story of unconditional love and sacrifice is very weak. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is not a good watch as it is quite a cliche for cinema lovers who look for something new in every film. Out of five, we are giving the film just 2 stars.