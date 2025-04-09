Greater Noida: Over 200 residents fall ill in Ajnara Homes society, complain of stomach-related issues Over 200 residents of Ajnara Homes in Greater Noida have fallen ill over the past few days, reportedly due to contaminated drinking water. Many complained of vomiting, stomach pain, and other abdominal issues. Authorities have collected water samples and will organise a medical camp on Wednesday.

Noida: More than 200 residents of Ajnara Homes, a posh housing society in Greater Noida, have fallen ill over the past several days due to suspected contamination of the drinking water supply, prompting authorities to collect samples and initiate a medical response, officials said on Tuesday. The affected residents have reported symptoms such as vomiting, stomachache, and abdominal discomfort since the end of last week. The problem has raised alarm within the society, with many fearing that the number of cases could rise significantly if the issue is not addressed swiftly.

“We have been facing this problem for the past four to five days. More than 200 residents have already fallen sick, and the number could go up to 400 or even 500,” said Dinkar Pandey, a resident of the society. “We strongly suspect the drinking water is contaminated,” he added.

Another resident alleged that the overhead water tanks in the society had not been cleaned in a long time, possibly leading to the contamination. “I fell ill after drinking the supplied water. After consulting a doctor, I switched to bottled water, and my condition improved,” the resident said.

Rajkumar, another member of the housing complex, said the issue had impacted nearly every household. “At least one person in every family has fallen sick due to what we believe is water contamination,” he said.

Here's what officials said

Narendar Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Noida, confirmed that a health response was underway. “Water samples have been collected from the society. A medical camp will be organised on Wednesday for residents reporting health issues such as stomach pain, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort,” he told mediapersons.

Chandan Sinha, president of the apartment owners’ association, said they had escalated the matter to civic authorities. “We met the CEO of the Greater Noida Authority and shared our concerns regarding the health and safety of residents. The authorities have taken water samples, and we are awaiting test results,” Sinha said.

Residents have demanded an urgent clean-up of the society’s water tanks and a long-term solution to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With PTI inputs)