Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen's compelling grit makes it an engaging watch

Sushmita Sen Photo:INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Movie Name: Aarya Season 2

Release Date: Dec 10, 2021

Dec 10, 2021 Director: Ram Madhvani

Genre: Crime-thriller drama

Sushmita Sen's Aarya ended on a cliffhanger in the finale of the first episode. she tried eloping with her family. But we learnt things will never be the same as she discovers the criminal underworld due to her family's connections. The actress is back with Season 2. This eight-episode series begins from where it left in season 1.

Aarya had to go through a lot in Season 1. Her journey is tumultuous. After Aarya's husband Tej Sareen, a cagey crime syndicate operator killed for robbing drugs worth 300 crore from Udayveer Shekhawat (Akash Khurana), which belonged to the Russian Mafia, her father Zorawar Rathod (Jayant Kripalani) and brother Sangram (Ankur Bhatia) are charged with his killing.

Now in season 2, she toils to balance raising her three children, keeping the police probe at bay, and is consistently sucked into the sweltering web of dodgy agreements, fierce threats, and double-crosses forms the gist of this narrative. It is Sushamita's rendition of Aarya that makes the series engaging. In this new season, we see Aarya's anguish to flee the country, her stepping further into the dirty business and her rise as a fearless woman of substance.

Though, it has some drawbacks. Towards the mid episodes, Aarya hovering her humane side seem corny, formulaic, and pushed. But overall, the script kindles your interest with adequate pity and a comparable quantity of conspiracy and intellect. The best of which- bounces in final episodes of the show.

You can help but root for Sushmita Sen, who is effortless as Aarya. She has a balancing hesitancy, naiveness, and resolve with exhilarating nerve.

Season two of 'Aarya' is once again Sushmita Sen's canvas. She is fully supported by a group of proficient actors who descend into their characters with innate elegance. Among the casts are; Viren Vazirani, Virti Vaghani, and Pratyaksh Panwar, who portray Aarya's Children Veer, Arundhati, and Aditya. Sikandar Kher plays Zorawar Rathod's loyalist and Aarya's well-wisher. Dilnaz Irani plays the Public Prosecutor.

The final episode ends on a cliff-hanger, ensuring that you look forward to season three.