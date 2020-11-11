Watch Bigg Boss 14's Gauahar Khan and her fiance Zaid Darbar adorable dance on Bole Chudiyaan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ZAID_DARBAR/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dance

Gauahar Khan is on cloud nine these days after getting enagaged with her beau Zaid Darbar. The actress and her fiance are leaving no stone unturned to pain the town red with their cute love-dovey pictures and videos. Recently, the duo were seen gooving together in a yet another video of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's song Bole Chudiyan on social media. Zaid took to his Instagram account to share the video featuring himself dancing with Gauahar.

In the video, two look extremely adorable together with their perfect expressions and moves. While dancing, Zaid also presents a rose to Gauahar which will melt your heart. He captioned his video saying, "Bas mere saat yeh jodi teri sajhdi re G Kitni sohni hai na? @gauaharkhan ♥️ #Gaza."

Aren't they looking super cute?

Meanwhile, Gauahar also shared a few stills of the same day on Instagram. She wrote, "Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove"

Not long ago Gauahar and Zaid grabbed special attention on social media when they announced their engagement. The duo shared the big news through posting a similar pic on their respective Instagram accounts. In the photo, Gauahar can be seen holding a heart-shaped baloon which says 'She said yes', while Ziad has a white baloon which has 'A perfect pair' written on it.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where she entered as a Toofani Senior along with TV actors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She came out of the house after the first few weeks. Before this she has been a winner of Bigg Boss season 7.

