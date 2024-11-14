Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
  5. Sikh mother-Christian father and Muslim brother, THIS Hindu actor is bringing story of deadliest Indian riots

Sikh mother-Christian father and Muslim brother, THIS Hindu actor is bringing story of deadliest Indian riots

Vikrant Massey is in the news these days for his film 'The Sabarmati Report'. Recently, Vikrant Messi revealed in an interview that he has a very diversified family when it comes to their religion. Read further to learn about Vikrant and his family's faiths.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2024 20:39 IST
Vikrant Massey
Image Source : X Vikrant Massey is bringing story of deadliest Indian riots through The Sabarmati Report

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor this year for his earnest performance in 12th Fail. The actor who started his career with small roles in TV serials, is today counted among the lead heroes of Bollywood. After a struggle of about a decade, Vikrant Massey got the deserved stardom and made a mark in Bollywood films with a few roles. He is busy promoting his film 'The Sabarmati Report' these days. This film is releasing in theatres on Friday, November 15. Sabarmati Report is the real story of a massacre that took place in Gujarat 22 years ago. While talking about secularism in his family and personal life, the actor revealed the faiths of his parents and brother, which took the world by surprise. 

What did Vikrant say?

The 12th Fail actor said that his house is the most secular and liberal. Vikrant recently spoke openly about his film and family in YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra's podcast. When Vikrant Messi was asked in the interview, are you secular? In response to this, Vikrant Messi said, 'I and my family are completely secular and liberal. My mother is Sikh, my father is Christian. My brother converted to Islam at an early age and became a Muslim. I have married a Hindu Pahadi girl. My son's name is Vardan. My family is completely secular and liberal. This means that we respect every religion and live together with love.'

Sabarmati Report will show the real story of the Gujarat riots

Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' is releasing in theatres on November 15. This film is based on the real story that happened on a train near Godhra on the morning of February 27, 2002. Here people were burnt alive in a train during the Gujarat riots. This is one of the most unfortunate incidents in the country. Now this film is released to tell the real story of these riots. Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra will be seen in the lead roles along with Vikrant Massey in the film. The film is directed by Dheeraj Saran. Ektaa Kapoor has produced the film. 

