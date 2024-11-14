THIS new-age actor overtakes Kareena, Janhvi in box office race, stands firm behind Deepika, Shraddha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check out the box office collection of the top 5 reigning queens of 2024Check out the box office collection of the top 5 reigning queens of 2024

2024 brought lots of ups and downs for Bollywood actors and filmmakers. While 2023 was a blockbuster year for Hindi and Pan-Indian films, 2024 was painful and surprising for Bollywood. While several ambitious projects flopped at the box office, rooted small-town stories won the audience. Amid all this, Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor became the reigning queens of the box office this year. With three releases, DP is at the first spot, at the same time with just one release, Stree 2, Shraddha is at the second spot. However, amongst several experienced actresses, a new-age actor took the third spot and no! It is not Janhvi Kapoor.

Who is in the third spot?

Laila Majnu, Bulbul and Qala fame actor Triptii Dimri stepped into the commercial business after several critically acclaimed films with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. However, it was disappointing to see the masses knowing the actor with a side role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film despite doing good films. But sooner or later, Triptii would have gained this fame, courtesy her acting abilities. However, this was just the story of 2023. The actress stepped into 2024 with three releases in her kitty and all of them are hits. With Vicky Kaushal starrer Bad News, Rajkummar Rao starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and now Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is successfully running in theatres, Triptii Dimri is having the best of all possible worlds.

Deepika Padukone

Fighter collection- Rs 334 crore

Kalki 2898 AD collection- Rs 1040 crore

Singham Again Day 13 collection- Rs 333 crore

Total collection: Rs 1717 crores

Shraddha Kapoor

Stree 2 collection- Rs 858

Total collection: Rs 858 crores

Triptii Dimri

Bad Newz collection- Rs 114 crore

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collection- Rs 59 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 day 13 collection- Rs 332 crore

Total collection: Rs 505 crores

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Crew collection- Rs 151 crore

The Buckingham Murders collection- Rs 15 crore

Singham Again Day 13 collection- Rs 333 crore

Total collection: Rs 499 crores

Janhvi Kapoor

Mr and Mrs Mahi collection- Rs 51 crore

Ulajh collection- Rs 12 crore

Devara: Part 1 collection- Rs 422 crore

Total collection: Rs 485 crores

Other Bollywood actresses who gave hits in 2024

Kriti Sanon earned Rs 290 crores in 2024 with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, South superstar Jyothika's films earned Rs 273 with Shaitaan and Srikanth. Yami Gautam's Article 370 earned Rs 105 crore and Sharvari Wagh's Munjya's worldwide collection is Rs 122 crore.

