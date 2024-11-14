Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Accused lawyer to remain in police custody till November 18

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New update in Shah Rukh Khan death threat case

In the latest update on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's death threat case, the Mumbai Court has extended the Police custody of the accused lawyer. Mumbai court on Thursday remanded the accused lawyer in police custody till November 18. For the unversed, the accused was detained in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on the charges of a threat sent to Shah Rukh Khan on November 12.

Our reporter informed us that the Mumbai Police team arrived in Raipur early on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan was threatened via the lawyer's phone, which he claimed was stolen. However, there are currently a lot of these issues that have left Mumbai Police dissatisfied and unable to obtain appropriate responses. Faizan Khan was summoned to show up in the Mumbai Bandra Police Station as well, but he chose not to. The culprit will eventually be taken into custody in Raipur and brought before the court for transit remand. Following this, Faizan may be brought to Mumbai by Mumbai Police.

How it all started?

After SRK received a threat call from a man from Raipur, the Mumbai Police filed a case and sent a team to Raipur to conduct an inquiry. It was discovered that the number from which the Bollywood celebrity got the threatening call was registered in the name of Faizan from Raipur, who had previously been questioned by the police. On November 5, the Bandra police station received a call threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan and demanding Rs 50 lakh. The individual who sent the threat provided the police with his statement. According to Faizan, a practicing attorney in Raipur court, he filed a case in Raipur after his phone was taken.

Not the first time for Shah Rukh Khan

This is not the first time, Shah Rukh Khan got a threat call. In October last year too, he received death threats after the success of the films Pathaan and Jawan. The actor had lodged a written complaint with the Maharashtra Police regarding this, after which he was given Y+ security.

