Tejasswi Prakash secretly dating someone outside Bigg Boss 15 house? Her brother reacts

Is Tejasswi Prakash secretly dating someone outside Bigg Boss 15 house? Is TejRan fake?

Highlights In the show recently Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into nasty fights and disagreement

VJ Andy had tweeted about Karan Kundrra dating actress Yogita Bhiyani

He called 'TejRan' fake

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship has become the talk of the town. Their jodi has become one of the most loved pairs on social media. Their fans lovingly call them 'TejRan' but in the last few episodes we witnessed cracks deepening in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship. Karan and Tejasswi were seen getting into nasty fights and disagreements. There have been speculations that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are creating a relationship angle in the show to gain votes and their claims of love for each other are fake. Recently, reports have surfaced on social media stating that Tejasswi already has a boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

As per the ETimes report, Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend's name is Krissh Khedekar. They also claim that Vinneet deleted all the pictures with Tejasswi from his social media handle soon after her relationship with Karan flourished in the reality show. Also, Tejasswi Prakash's profile has a video of him. There's also a video on her YoutUbe channel featuring him.

The portal also reached out to Krissh for his comments. He categorically denied the dating claims. He was quoted saying by the portal, "People assume. But that's not true. We are just friends."

In fact, even on Insta stories, he has denied dating Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi's brother Pratik has also issued a clarification that Krissh Khedekar is their cousin.

Not just Tejasswi, it is also rumoured that Karan has a girlfriend outside the BB house. Earlier, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, VJ Andy had tweeted about Karan Kundrra dating actress Yogita Bhiyani. He called 'TejRan' fake.