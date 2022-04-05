South stars Vimala Raman-Vinay Rai to get married soon? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VINAY RAI Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai

South celebrity couple Vinay Rai and Vimala Raman are rumoured to tie the knot soon. The couple is said to have been in a relationship for a long time now and if media reports are to be believed, Vinay and Vimala are intending to get wedded shortly. It is anticipated that the duo will reveal their wedding date soon.

While neither of the actors has confirmed their relationship, the two are often spotted together on casual outings. As fans await an official confirmation about their wedding, recent photos of them vacationing in Australia have gone viral on social media. Interestingly, it is Vimala's native place. Take a look photos of Vimala Raman and Vinay Rai spending some time together:

For the unversed, Vimala Raman is a Sydney-born actress who is known for her films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. As per her Instagram bio, she is the winner of Miss India Australia in 2004. The actress who is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, recently made her OTT debut with web series, PubGoa (ZEE5). apart fromt his, she has also been a part of multiple commercial hit films including 'Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi', 'Om Namo Venkatesaya', and 'Raman Thediya Seethai'.

Speaking of Vinay, the actor made his debut opposite Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji in the film 'Unnale Unnale'. Later, he was cast by Mysskin in a negative role for 2017 film 'Thupparivaalan'. The film was based on the adventures of Arthur Conan Doyle's famous fictional character Sherlock Holmes.

Vinay was last seen in the Tamil action thriller 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'. headlined by Suriya the film was released in March 2022.