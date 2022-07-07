Ranveer Singh is the new Shaktimaan in film based on first Indian superhero? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SPARSH7777777 @IBELONGTO90S Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan in the upcoming film?

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He has played some widely popular roles which are loved by the audience. Now, his name is being associated with the Shaktimaan film, which was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. Ever since the original Shaktimaan, actor and producer Mukesh Khanna has confirmed the news that Shaktimaan is going to be made for big-screen audiences, internet users can’t contain their excitement.

People are excited about Shaktimaan reboot as he was India’s first superhero. Some of them who cannot hold their excitement wondered who will be going to play the biggest superhero of India who ruled many hearts.

Actor Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the iconic role has been teasing the trilogy film for the past few years. Khanna played the titular role and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Now, many speculations about the lead actor for the Shaktimaan film are ongoing.

According to the India Today report, Ranveer Singh has been approached to play Shaktimaan in the trilogy film. If reports are to be believed, the actor is interested to play the 90s superhero of India. As of now, he is busy shooting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team," the sources claim.

On the other work front, Ranveer has wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus as well. Next, he will begin shooting for S Shankar's Anniyan remake.

