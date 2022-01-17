Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Did Pushpa: The Rise makers pay Samantha Ruth Prabhu whopping Rs 5 Crore for her song 'Oo Antava?'

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's recent release 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been receiving accolades for not just the story but also for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Yes, that's true! The actress with her sizzling performance in the item song 'Oo Antava' left everyone impressed. The peppy number has now become a rage and people are now sharing their versions in the form of reels. Meanwhile, Samantha is getting a lot of praise from not just fans but also fellow actresses like Kriti Sanon, Sanjeeda Shaikh, etc. But did you know, the actress was not keen on doing the song and it was after a lot of convincing from not just makers but also Allu Arjun that she agreed. Not only this but latest report states that she charged a whopping Rs. 5 crores for the three minutes song.

According to IWMBuzz, "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step be changed."

Not only this but the report even stated that the makers are now keen on considering Samantha for yet another ‘special’ song for the sequel Pushpa 2. Now, that's an amazing piece of news for Samantha's fans out there!

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha in Oo Antava

Speaking about the song Oo Antava, it was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Indravathi Chouhan with lyrics being penned down by Chandrabose. Watch the same here:

The music video of the song has surpassed 100 million views in December. Samantha, after the release of the film took to Instagram and thanked Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa. She wrote, " played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love (sic)."

On the work front, Samantha has a number of projects in her kitty including-- Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and her first international film Arrangements of Love.