Navjot Singh Sidhu finally breaks silence on his abrupt exit from Kapil's show, cites 'political reasons'

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had to leave Kapil Sharma's popular show in 2019 abruptly, has finally opened up about his sudden exit. He was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2024 17:14 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navjot Singh Sidhu will feature on TGIKS.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to reunite with Kapil Sharma in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS). The makers of the show also unveiled a promo earlier this week, calling it the 'biggest surprise of the season'. Sidhu was part of Kapil's celebrity chat show since its inception in 2013 but was asked to leave the show after his controversial remarks post the Pulwama Attack in 2019. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as a permanent guest of the show. Now, the former cricketer has finally broken his silence on his abrupt exit from the show and citied 'political reasons'.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, The Grain Talk Show, he described Kapil Sharma's show as 'a bouquet made by god'. When asked about his abrupt exit from Kapil's show in 2019, he revealed that due to political reasons, he had to leave the show.

''There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius,'' he said.

In the upcoming episode, which will premiere on Netflix this Saturday, Sidhu will be seen as a guest. He will be accompanied by his wife, Navjot. Along with them, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra will also be part of the episode. Earlier this week, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on his Instagram from his show.

