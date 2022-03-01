Is Shibani Dandekar pregnant? Actress' latest photo with Farhan Akhtar sparks rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

Highlights Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on Feb 19

The couple hosted an intimate bash with only close friends and family in attendance

Their latest photo shared on Instagram has sparked pregnancy rumours

Shibani Dandekar's latest photo with Farhan Akhtar has led fans to speculate if she's pregnant. In the photo, shared by her on Instagram, the newlyweds are seen happily posing for the camera. Decked in a glittering, body-hugging dress, Shibani looks stunning, to say the least. The photo was captioned as "The Akhtars". However, soon after she posted the pics, fans took to the comment section asking her about the rumoured pregnancy.

"Looks like she is pregnant," a user commented on the couple's photo, while another said, "she is 3 -4 months pregnant." "Child on board?" "Are You pregnant?" were some of the questions fans asked in the comment section. Take a look at the photos:

Shibani also posted more pictures from the photoshoot. With the glittery dress, she chose soft makeup with brown smokey eyes rimmed with kohl and a nude lip. Her hair was tied in a high bun with some strands falling over her face. She finished off her look with a pair of round earrings. Check out:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Khandala last month on Feb 19, with close friends and family in attendance. The couple had been dating for around four years before they decided to get married. Poste their wedding, the actress-VJ added her husband Farhan Akhtar's last name on her social media account. She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.