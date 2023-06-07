Is Sara Ali Khan open to marry rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill? Actress reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SARAALIKHAN, SHUBMANGILL Is Sara Ali Khan open to marry Shubman Gill?

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in praise for her latest movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In this film, she collaborated with Vicky Kaushal for the first time, and the audience seems to have adored their captivating on-screen chemistry. Despite the promotions, Sara recently talked about the prospect of tying the knot with a cricketer during an interview.

For the unversed, there were speculations about Sara's romantic involvement with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumours about their relationship began circulating when they were seen on a date in the city, and their images and videos quickly gained popularity online. Despite reports of their dating, Sara and Shubman opted to stay mum on the matter. However, the actress has now addressed the topic and openly discussed whether she is interested in being in a relationship with a cricketer or not.

Speaking to India Today, the Atrangi Re actress said, "I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)."

She was further quizzed about if she sees herself dating someone from the current Indian team squad. The actress responded, "I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so."

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been performing well at the box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released in theatres on June 2.

