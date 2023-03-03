Hrithik Roshan to marry girlfriend Saba Azad in November 2023? Read to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA AZAD Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. The couple, who is going strong on both-- personal and professional fronts, is rumoured to tie the knot by end of this year. Earlier, it was speculated that the power couple is planning to move in together and will eventually get married. Most recently, Saba was papped kissing Hrithik at the airport while he was leaving for the 'Fighter' shoot. Now, the latest reports claim that Hrithik and Saba will tie the knot by the end of this year.

If a viral tweet is to be believed, the two are planning to reportedly take their relationship to the next level. According to the tweet, Hrithik will be tying the knot with Saba in November 2023. However, there is no official confirmation about the same as neither Hrithik nor Saba has reacted to the tweet. "Breaking News, Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!" read the tweet.

Earlier, a report claimed that Hrithik and Saba are planning to have a small wedding ceremony by the end of this year after which they will leave for a long vacation. Only close friends and family will be present at the wedding. The Krrish actor's family also believes that Saba is the 'perfect choice' for him. Even the actor's kids have accepted Saba with open arms. While Hrithik is ready to take the plunge 'once again', the couple is in no rush as they are busy in completing their work commitments.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February 2022. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. After that, they were frequently seen together. The duo never hesitates to indulge in PDA and hold hands in public. They have frequently made public appearances together after dating for over one year now.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014 but share a good relationship, especially for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

