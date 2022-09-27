Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Vikram Vedha star-cast charged THIS whopping amount for the film. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Vikram Vedha star-cast charged THIS whopping fees

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Vikram Vedha is nearing its release date. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer of the film has stirred the internet and created a buzz as soon as it was released. At the same time, the songs of the film are also dominating social media. In the trailer, Hrithik's fans are gushing over him seeing him in the villain's look, while Saif is also winning hearts in the role of a police officer. The makers have spent a lot of money on the star cast for this film. While the film is soon going to be out for the public to critique, the audience must have been curious about the pay that the celebrity actors received for the movie.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has played several different characters over the years. The actor is set to return to the big screen after the 2019 film, War, as a dreaded villain. Hrithik is the most expensive actor in the star cast of this film. He has charged a hefty amount of 50 crores for the film, which is, as expected, more than the other actors in the film.

Saif Ali Khan

In his portrayal of an honest police officer in this film, Saif Ali Khan looks dashing. People are liking his avatar very much, and they are excited to see his face-off with Hrithik in the film. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan has charged 12 crores for this film, which is comparitively a lot less than Hrithik's fee.

Radhika Apte

Radhika has carved her place in the industry and has always won the hearts of people with her remarkable acting. She is set to play the role of a lawyer and Saif's wife in the film. It is reported that Radhika has taken Rs 3 crore as a fee for playing this role in Vikram Vedha.

Rohit Saraf

The Sky Is Pink actor has become a national crush with his looks and has captured hearts with his acting chops. He is playing the role of Hrithik Roshan's brother in this film. According to reports, he has charged Rs 1 crore for the film.

Yogita Bihani

The actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha. Reportedly, she has charged Rs 60 lakh for her role.

Also read: Vikram Vedha FIRST review: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer a 'blockbuster'

Sharib Hashmi

The actor who is best known for playing the role of J.K. Talpade in the popular series 'The Family Man', is also playing an important role in Vikram Vedha. According to reports, Sharib has taken a fee of Rs 50 lakh from the makers for his part.

Also read: Chiyaan Vikram feels nervous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says, 'I forget myself in a shot'

Latest Entertainment News