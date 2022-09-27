Chiyaan Vikram feels nervous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says, 'I forget myself in a shot'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram feels nervous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The south superstar, Chiyaan Vikram reveals that he was very nervous while shooting with the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ahead of the promotion of their upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan', the handsome hunk said that it happened for the first time that he forgot himself in a shot. The film marks actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reunion with Ratnam after 12 years, their last film being Ravaanan (2010) co-starring Vikram. Yesterday at the pre-release press conference of the film in Delhi Vikram shared his fan moment on working with the Miss World.

Sharing his experience the actor said, “It’s an honest confession. She dances so beautifully and it is beauty in motion, whenever she dances. I’m one of her fans and it’s such a great pleasure to work with her and it’s so nice to see her again. Nandini of course is a very strong character, and she is not the antagonist. I think it is only justified in the way, what they want, what they want to achieve and what they have lost in between. So, all of us have a reason to be who we are, and all of us are flawed in a way. I am most flawed. It’s so nice to do something like that in Mani Sir’s film because he gives you the opportunity to explore and try something new and different. Every film that he has done is so enthralling and so very different. In South, we call him Steven Spielberg of Hindi cinemas, and he surely is that”.

Vikram further added, “She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I’ve always seen her films, and it wasn’t just about her movies and her beauty, it’s about what she stood for. She is always being watched, she always needs to be perfect, and she has done it in style". The actor is in all praise for the miss world and talked of Aishwarya's postures everywhere.“Every place you go, even in Chennai, there will be jewellery and saree stores with her picture and this is her charisma. Finally, when I got to work with her I saw the other side, where she is professional and I was lucky to have been paired opposite her in Raavan in Hindi", he added.

The actor also recalled the first time he saw Aishwarya, “When she didn’t win the Miss Universe title yet, and I was a struggling actor and as she got in, her cloth got stuck around her feet and she stumbled, and I thought she is going to fall on her face. But she stumbled, did a couple of missteps and then she gathered her poise and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do, and there were so many of them, and it struck me that this person is going to go places. I sensed that in her, the poise and the grace".

'Ponniyin Selvan: I', helmed by Mani Ratnam is all set to hit the big screen on September 30. In the movie, Aishwarya plays Nandini, a Pazhuvoor queen.

Also Read: Shriya Saran shares wholesome throwback wedding pictures with Andrei Koscheev | Photos

Also Read: Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana starrer gathers pace

Latest Entertainment News