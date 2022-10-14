Bigg Boss 16: Is Sreejita De first evicted contestant over her brawl with Gori Nagori?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMHEREFORME_ Bigg Boss 16: Did Sreejita De get evicted?

Bigg Boss 16: The popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan is back with yet another interesting season. From the Bigg Boss anthem to separate rooms, the new season features a lot of creative touches that set it apart from previous seasons. In just two weeks, the viewers have witnessed everything from arguments to physical tussles, from friendship bonding to love stories brewing up. In the first week, Salman Khan announced no evictions. However, this week the nominated contestants are Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Sreejita De. While the audience is eager to find out who will be the first evicted contestant, there is speculation circulating on the internet that Sreejita De has been shown the exit doors.

Ahead of the Shukrawar Ka Vaar premiere, Internet whispers claim that Sreejita De will be the first contestant to leave Salman Khan's show this weekend. The news of the eviction has been shared on social media by a number of Bigg Boss fan pages. There has been no official confirmation yet, thus it is still uncertain whether Sreejita De will leave the Bigg Boss 16 house this week or not.

Check out the tweets below:

The news of Sreejita's eviction comes following her heated brawl with Gori Nagori. The two had locked horns and engaged in a verbal brawl. Sreejita also referred to the Haryanvi singer as having "standard less" and "manner less" during the incident.

Sreejita's eviction rumours have divided the internet. Twitterati strongly reacted to the news. One user wrote, "Galat hua shalin ko nikalna chahiye tha" (It's wrong, Shalin should have been evicted instead). Another user wrote, "Shocked. So Shalin and Gori got more votes than shree not possible." A third user commented, "I'm not her fan but This is Unfair." A user also wrote, "Gori should have been shown door, Sreejita was giving content only major setback of her game is she didn't pick a group. Kabhi idar, kabhi udar."

While the eviction has stirred online debate, only time will tell if she is actually evicted.

