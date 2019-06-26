Is everything not well between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl?

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship have been the talk of the town for a long time. The duo keeps on sharing mushy posts about each other. Their Instagram profiles are filled with PDA and netizens can't have enough of it. From attending wedding ceremonies to marking their presence at Bollywood parties, Sushmita and Rohman made sure to grab eyeballs with their charismatic bonding. However, Rohman's latest post suggests that he is no longer in a relationship with the former actress.

It might disappoint many of their admirers but Rohman has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story. ''So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating... It's alright!! You need to understand that what you do for your partner is your call, don’t put your him/her under the obligation of loving you the same way!! Do things for them because you genuinely feel like doing it, not because you expect them to do the same for you!!," he wrote.

"So you expect your partner to treat you right because you are in a relationship with them? If someone doesn’t treat you right and you are still with them, its your fault!! Love yourself," he wrote further.

Check out the screenshots below.

Earlier in a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita narrated her love story and told how she met Rohman. ''It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone'," she said.

The actress further said that she was touched with Rohman’s message and felt that it has come from a very compassionate and loving person. This made her reply to him. "Thank you so much, your message made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world," she replied after which she started packing for her US trip. Sushmita then revealed that she was on her way to the US when she received a message back from him which read, "I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded." The message brought a smile of Sushmita’s face yet again. As she left for the US, the duo wasn't in contact for a long time.

However, the two were destined to be together which is why they again started talking after a month. There was an exchange of messages after which Sushmita suggested that they should go out for coffee so that they can have face-to-face conversation."And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple,'' she added.