You and Everything Else trailer out: Kim Go-eun returns in emotional drama series | Watch The makers of the Korean show 'You and Everything Else' released its official trailer on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The romantic drama show features Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo and others in the key roles.

Goblin fame actress Kim Go-eun is all set to make her comeback with Netflix's new romantic drama show 'You and Everything Else' soon. The makers of the show dropped the official trailer of the Korean drama on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, across social media platforms.

It is significant to note that this Korean drama marks the comeback of Kim Go-eun, as she was last seen in the series 'Love in the Big City' in 2024, alongside Steve Sanghyun Noh and Salim Benoit. For those who love watching romantic Korean dramas, this may turn out to be a good watch. According to the given details, the series is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025.

You and Everything Else trailer is out now

The trailer of the upcoming Korean show 'You and Everything Else' begins with a voiceover, "It was Sang-yeon. I really wish that we hadn't crossed paths again." The official trailer gives a sneak peek into the series, blending flashback moments with emotional tones.

The trailer has been receiving a good response from the viewers. It has garnered thousands of views on YouTube ever since it was posted. Social media users have expressed their thoughts regarding the trailer in the comment section. One user wrote, "Can’t wait for this theyre going to DELIVER." Another added, "Great actresses with a theme that I feel isn’t explored quite enough in cinema (that being of a very close friendship), I’ll definitely be watching this!"

About 'You and Everything Else' and its cast

For the unversed, Netflix's show 'You and Everything Else' follows the complicated story of two best friends whose lives have been bound together since they were kids. Talking about its star cast, besides Kim Go-eun, it features South Korean actors like Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo, Kim Mi-ji and Cecilia Kim. The show is directed by Jo Yeong-Min and written by Hye-jin Song.

