Beyond The Bar episode 7 recap and episode 8 release date on Netflix Beyond The Bar episode 7 brought emotional twists and courtroom drama. Episode 8 of the Kdrama will stream on Netflix on August 24, 2025.

South Korean actor Lee Jin-wook's starrer 'Beyond The Bar' has been making a lot of buzz among the audience ever since its release. The Korean drama is directed by Kim Jae Hong and produced by Jang Won-seok. The show has been receiving a good response from the audience because of its thrilling storyline and its cast.

Talking about its cast, the show features Lee Jin-wook, Jung Chae-yeon, Lee Hak-joo, Jeon Hye-bin, James Tang, and others in the key roles. For the unversed, the show 'Beyond The Bar' is available to stream on the Netflix platform. The makers released the first episode of the 'Beyond The Bar' season 1 on August 2, 2025. Notably, viewers will be able to watch upcoming episodes releasing every week on Saturday and Sunday.

So far, a total of seven episodes have been released by the makers. On Saturday, the seventh episode of 'Beyond The Bar' was released, where a man got arrested for aiding his wife's assisted suicide. Seok-hoon takes on the case. However, Yullim's new performance system sparks fury.

Beyond The Bar ep 7 recap and story highlights

Beyond the Bar's seventh episode starts with a hit-and-run that happened two years ago. When a child gets hit while riding his bike, however, the driver flees the scene rather than reporting it. But inside one of the surrounding apartment complexes, a woman named Cha Yeong-sun witnesses the whole incident and quickly writes down the reg.

Cha Yeong-sun seems to have memory problems as she forgets why she is here and trips over broken glass on her way out of the building. Yeong-sun is awakened from her delusional state by the sound of an ambulance when her husband gets home. However, viewers later learn that she has Alzheimer's.

On the other hand, the child passed away after being left outside for about an hour, and despite handing over the reg plate and pouring her energy into catching the culprit.

In the 'Beyond The Bar' episode 7, it has been seen that Seok-hoon, who is on the defendant's side in court, interrogates Yeong-sun. In front of the entire court, he makes reference to her Alzheimer's. He makes her question the truthfulness of what she has witnessed and uses this to emphasise that Yeong-sun cannot be trusted.

Beyond the Bar Episode 7 is about the ongoing character development of Seok-hoon and his feelings about his breakup with Yeon-a. The case's result allows him to view the situation from a new perspective, and, more significantly, gives him the sense that he can finally move on from it.

Beyond The Bar episode 8 release date and time

The 'Beyond The Bar' episode 1 was released on August 2, 2025. The second episode was released on August 3, 2025. After which, episodes three and four were released on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Beyond The Bar episode 8 is set to hit the Netflix screens on August 24, 2025. According to information available on Netflix, the series consists of 12 episodes, with each episode releasing on Saturday and Sunday, till September 7, 2025.

