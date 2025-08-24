7 most popular Korean actors in India and their shows & films K-dramas and Korean films have a huge fan base in India. From Lee Min-ho to Gong Yoo, here are 7 Korean actors who are most loved by Indian audiences.

Korean shows and films are widely watched in India. Its lead actors are some of the most loved foreign actors in the country right now.

From 'Healer' actor Ji Chang-wook to 'Train To Busan' actor Gong Yoo, let's have a look at the seven most loved Korean actors in India.

7 most loved Korean actors in India

1. Lee Min-ho: The K-drama king loved in India

The 38-year-old Korean actor has 34.8 million followers on Instagram. His shows 'Boys Over Flowers', 'The Heirs', 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' and 'The King: Eternal Monarch' were widely watched in India.

2. Ji Chang-wook: From Healer to Samdalri

The Korean actor, who has a massive fan following of 27.7 million users on Instagram, is most loved in India. Several of his shows, like 'K2', 'Healer', 'Suspicious Partner', 'Lovestruck in the City' and 'Welcome To Samdalri' were all hits in India.

3. Kim Soo-hyun: Star of Queen of Tears and beyond

Despite the Sae-ron controversy, Kim Soo-hyun has a lot of fans following in India. His shows 'Queen Of Tears', 'My Love From The Star' and 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' are still very famous in India. He has 19.2 million followers on Instagram.

4. Park Bo Gum: Charismatic and adored in India

The 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' actor enjoys a massive fan following in India. The Korean actor has 12.3 million followers on Instagram and his shows 'Love in the Moonlight' and 'Encounter' were widely watched in India.

5. Song Joong-ki: Vincenzo actor with a massive fan base

The 'Descendants Of The Sun' actor has 11.7 million followers on Instagram and almost half of them are Indians. His shows 'Vincenzo' and 'Reborn Rich' are among the most-watched shows on Netflix India.

6. Gong Yoo: Train To Busan and Goblin made him a star in India

One of the most widely known Korean actors, Gong Yoo, also has a lot of fan following in India. He may have just 6.2 million followers on Instagram, but his films 'Train To Busan', 'Silenced', 'The Age of Shadows' and shows 'Goblin' and 'The Trunk' were most watched in India.

7. Hyun Bin: Crash Landing On You actor’s unmatched popularity

One of the few Korean actors who is not on Instagram and still enjoys a massive fan following in India is Hyun Bin. The 'Crash Landing On You' actor was loved for his role of Ri Jeong-hyeok in the Netflix show. Moreover, his films 'Harbin' and 'The Negotiation' were well received in India.

