The Art of Sarah release: K-drama isn't just about love stories; 5 Korean thrillers that will blow your mind

Korean thrillers have earned a reputation for pushing boundaries, blending psychological depth with tightly wound storytelling. Rather than relying on spectacle, these films and series build tension through moral ambiguity, unreliable characters and twists that linger long after the credits roll. on such show, The Art of Sarah, is soon releasing on Netflix. Speaking of the OTT giant, Netflix has a plethora of Korean thrillers that keep you hooked to the screens and force you keep the guessing game on. From suspenseful mysteries to thought-provoking explorations of guilt and fate, the following list of show represent a variety of reasons why Korean thrillers are winning the world over.

Revelations

Revelations is a dark psychological thriller directed by Yeon Sang-ho that revolves around a pastor who thinks that he has been sent a divine revelation about a missing person. There is a constant questioning of faith, morality, and justice that keeps the viewer at an edge-of-their-seat pace throughout the story.

Karma

This is a gripping and intense thriller that centers on the interconnected lives of individuals who are linked together because of the past choices and consequences they have created. In Karma, the film relies heavily on psychological tension and the way choices can escalate to later consequences, which are a common genre trend with crime stories out of Korea.

The Trunk

Starring Gong Yu and Seo Hyun-jin, the series combines elements of mystery coupled with emotional discomfort. While it focuses on a secretive marriage service and a mysterious trunk in a lake, it slowly uncovers the layers of trauma, secrecy, and hidden desire.

A Killer’s Paradox

A webtoon adaptation that follows the story of an average person played by Choi Woo-Shik as he gets inadvertently involved in murder but realizes that there is a common factor in his victims. Darkly ironic and unsettling, the show explores morality through a uniquely Korean lens.

Forgotten

A cult favourite, Forgotten stars Kang Ha-neul in a story about memory, identity and buried trauma. What begins as a missing-person mystery transforms into a chilling psychological puzzle, packed with twists that redefine everything seen before.

About The Art of Sarah

The mystery-thriller series The Art of Sarah from South Korea will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 13, 2026. The series will contain all 8 episodes, which will be released at the same time. The series features Shin Hye-sun as Sarah Kim and Lee Jun-hyuk as the detective Park Mu-gyeong and revolves around a woman who develops a false personality from the high class and becomes the subject of a murder investigation.

