Netflix K-dramas 2026: Full lineup of series and films announced

OTT giant Netflix has recently unveiled its Korean slate for 2026, promising an exciting lineup of films and series. The upcoming slate features a range of fresh stories and star-studded projects led by some of South Korea’s biggest names.
Whether you enjoy thrillers, dramas, or romantic comedies, the lineup has something to offer every kind of viewer.
Upcoming Korean series on Netflix in 2026
1. The Art of Sarah - Feb 13, 2026
Director- Kim Jin-min
Cast - Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk
The story follows around Sarah Kim, a woman who wants to make a name for herself even if her ambitions are built on a lie. Whereas Mu-gyeong, the man relentlessly chasing the truth behind her vanity.
2. Agents of Mystery Season 2 - Feb 2026
Director- Jeong Jong-yeon
Cast - Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hyeri, KARINA, Gabee, Kim Do-hoon,
The second season of adventure mystery, Agents of Mystery follows a special investigative unit takes on cases that regular departments can’t crack, digging into mysteries linked to places where bizarre and unexplained events have occurred.
3. Boyfriend on Demand - Q1 2026
Director- Kim Jung-sik
Cast - Seo In-guk, Jisoo
Boyfriend on Demand is a light-hearted romantic comedy about Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating service to live out her dream dates.
4. Ready or Not: Texas - Q1 2026
Director- Nah Yung-suk, Kim Ye-seul
Cast - Lee Seo-jin
Ready or Not: Texas revolves around Lee Seo-jin and producer Na Young-suk on an unplanned road trip across the US. Joined by friends who tag along on impulse, the group explores Dallas, a city Lee Seo-jin hopes to call home one day.
5. Better Late Than Single Season 2 - Q2 2026
Director- Kim Noh-eun
The feel-good series Better Late Than Single returns for Season 2, once again sharing heartfelt stories of adults who have never been in a relationship.
6. Bloodhounds Season 2 - Q2 2026
Director- Kim Joo-hwan
Cast - Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Jung Ji-hoon
Bloodhounds season 2 is about two young boxers who once took down an illegal loan-shark gang are back, facing even bigger threats in a new season packed with intense action.
7. If Wishes Could Kill - Q2 2026
Director- Park Youn-seo
Cast - Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, Lee Hyo-je
If Wishes Could Kill is about a group of high school students who learn they are doomed to die after using a mysterious wish-granting app called GIRIGO. With time running out, they fight to break the deadly curse.
8. Jae-seok’s B&B Rules! - Q2 2026
Director- Jung Hyo-min, Lee So-min, Hwang Yoon-seo
Beloved entertainer Yoo Jae-suk takes on a new challenge by running a B&B for the first time in his career. He’s joined by Lee Kwang-soo, Byeon Woo-seok, and Ji Ye-eun as staff members.
9. Notes from the Last Row - Q2 2026
Director- Kim Gyu-tae
Cast - Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Huh Joon-ho, Kim Yunjin, Jin Kyung
Notes from the Last Row is about a grumpy literature professor and failed writer who discovers an unexpected genius in a quiet student sitting in the back of his class.
10. Sold out on You - Q2 2026
Director- Ahn Jong-yeon
Cast - Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Won-bin
Sold out on You is a dreamy romantic comedy which follows a constant banter between Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye-jin, a popular TV host struggling with severe insomnia.
11. Teach You a Lesson - Q2 2026
Director- Hong Jong-chan
Cast - Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon
Teach You a Lesson explores a fictional government task force created to protect teachers’ rights and restore order in schools overwhelmed by difficult students and demanding parents.
12. The WONDERfools - Q2 2026
Director- Yoo In-sik
Cast - Son Hyun-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Park Eun-bin, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, Kim Hae-sook,
The WONDERfools is a fun action-comedy about a group of awkward locals who suddenly gain superpowers and try to protect their town from villains.
13. We Are All Trying Here - Q2 2026
Director- Cha Young-hun
Cast - Koo Kyo-hwan, Go Youn-jung, Oh Jung-se
A man consumed by jealousy and insecurity searches for peace while feeling left behind in a world where everyone else seems to be succeeding.
14. Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2 - Q3 2026
Director- Lee So-min
Kian's Bizarre B&B is returning with its second season. Directed by Lee So-min, the show will air in Q3 of 2026. In the series, Kian84 runs an unconventional guesthouse that offers a unique experience for young guests.
15. Mousetrap - Q3 2026
Director- Kim Hong-sun
Cast - Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu
Mousetrap follows the story of a novelist who teams up with a former loan shark to track down the mysterious figure who destroyed his life.
16. Our Sticky Love - Q3 2026
Director- Kim Jang-han
Cast - Jung Hae-in, Ha Young
Our Sticky Love is a romantic comedy Korean drama about an amnesiac prosecutor who ends up living with a boxing coach claiming to be her boyfriend.
17. Take a Hike! - Q3 2026
Director- Nah Yung-suk, Park Hyun-yong
Cast - Car, the garden, Dowoon(DAY6), Lee Chae-min, Tarzzan
18. The East Palace - Q3 2026
Director- Choi Jung-kyu
Cast - Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, Cho Seung-woo
The East Palace follows Gu-cheon, a man who can move between the human and spirit worlds, and a court lady hiding secrets as they uncover dark mysteries inside a cursed palace.
19. The Scandal - Q3 2026
Director- Jung Ji-woo
Cast - Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, NANA
The Scandal is about a dangerous love game between a brilliant woman trapped by societal limits and the most notorious playboy of the Joseon era.
20. Culinary Class Wars Season 3 - Q4 2026
Director- Kim Eun-ki, Wi Jae-hyuk
In the third season of Culinary Class Wars, contestants will compete in a culinary competition. Directed by Kim Eun-ki and Wi Jae-hyuk, the Korean show will air in Q4 of 2026.
21. Dead-End Job - Q4 2026
Director- Kim Da-min
Cast - Lee Jae-wook, Ko Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun
Dead-End Job follows a young man who signs up for a high-paying part-time job, only to find himself trapped in a terrifying, otherworldly workplace.
22. Road (Gaze) - Q4 2026
Director- Han Jun-hee
Cast - Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rock, Choi Sung-eun, and Jung Jae-young
This Korean drama revolves around two detectives who track a series of cross-border murders. Directed by Han Jun-hee, it will be released in Q4 of 2026 and stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rock and others in key roles.
23. Take Charge of My Heart - Q4 2026
Director- Park Soo-won
Cast - Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin
The Korean romantic comedy show, Take Charge of My Heart, is about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman who has the power to recharge him.
24. Tantara - Q4 2026
Director- Lee Yoon-jung
Cast - Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, Na Moon-hee, Kim Jeong-woo
Tantara tells the coming-of-age story of people who had very little but risked everything to achieve success.
25. The Devil’s Plan Season 3 - Q4 2026
Director- Jeong Jong-yeon
The Devil's Plan is returning with its third season, where contestants will face off in games of wit and strategy.
Upcoming Korean films on Netflix in 2026
1. Pavane - Q1 2026
Director- Lee Jong-pil
Cast - Byun Yo-han, Moon Sang-min, Ko A-sung
Pavane is a moving love story of a man loved by everyone and a woman who is shunned by all. Directed by Lee Jong-pil, the film will be released in Q1 of 2026.
2. Husbands in Action - Q2 2026
Director- Park Gyu-tae
Cast - Gong Myoung, Kim Ji-suk, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Da-hee, Jeon So-min, Kang Hanna, Jin Sun-kyu
Husbands in Action is an action-comedy film which follows the story of a woman's ex-husband and current husband. The plot continues when they work together to save her after she's kidnapped.
3. Mission: Cross 2
Director- Lee Myung-hoon
Cast - Yum Jung-ah, Jung Man-sik, Yoon Kyung-ho, Im Seong-jae, Hwang Jung-min, Cha In-pyo, Kim Kuk-hee
In Mission: Cross 2, two detectives Kang-mu (Hwang Jung-min) and detective Mi-seon (Yum Jung-ah) reunites for a new high-stakes mission.
4. Possible Love - Q4 2026
Director- Lee Chang-dong
Cast - Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong
The Korean film, Possible Love, follows the lives of two married couples whose seemingly stable worlds begin to crack when their paths unexpectedly cross.
