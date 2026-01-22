Netflix K-dramas 2026: Full lineup of series and films announced Netflix has revealed its Korean content slate for 2026, featuring star-studded K-dramas, reality shows and films. Here’s the complete list of upcoming releases and what to expect.

New Delhi:

OTT giant Netflix has recently unveiled its Korean slate for 2026, promising an exciting lineup of films and series. The upcoming slate features a range of fresh stories and star-studded projects led by some of South Korea’s biggest names.

Whether you enjoy thrillers, dramas, or romantic comedies, the lineup has something to offer every kind of viewer.

Upcoming Korean series on Netflix in 2026

1. The Art of Sarah - Feb 13, 2026

Director- Kim Jin-min

Cast - Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jun-hyuk

The story follows around Sarah Kim, a woman who wants to make a name for herself even if her ambitions are built on a lie. Whereas Mu-gyeong, the man relentlessly chasing the truth behind her vanity.

2. Agents of Mystery Season 2 - Feb 2026

Director- Jeong Jong-yeon

Cast - Lee Yong-jin, John Park, Lee Hyeri, KARINA, Gabee, Kim Do-hoon,

The second season of adventure mystery, Agents of Mystery follows a special investigative unit takes on cases that regular departments can’t crack, digging into mysteries linked to places where bizarre and unexplained events have occurred.

3. Boyfriend on Demand - Q1 2026

Director- Kim Jung-sik

Cast - Seo In-guk, Jisoo

Boyfriend on Demand is a light-hearted romantic comedy about Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating service to live out her dream dates.

4. Ready or Not: Texas - Q1 2026

Director- Nah Yung-suk, Kim Ye-seul

Cast - Lee Seo-jin

Ready or Not: Texas revolves around Lee Seo-jin and producer Na Young-suk on an unplanned road trip across the US. Joined by friends who tag along on impulse, the group explores Dallas, a city Lee Seo-jin hopes to call home one day.

5. Better Late Than Single Season 2 - Q2 2026

Director- Kim Noh-eun

The feel-good series Better Late Than Single returns for Season 2, once again sharing heartfelt stories of adults who have never been in a relationship.

6. Bloodhounds Season 2 - Q2 2026

Director- Kim Joo-hwan

Cast - Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Jung Ji-hoon

Bloodhounds season 2 is about two young boxers who once took down an illegal loan-shark gang are back, facing even bigger threats in a new season packed with intense action.

7. If Wishes Could Kill - Q2 2026

Director- Park Youn-seo

Cast - Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-seok, Lee Hyo-je

If Wishes Could Kill is about a group of high school students who learn they are doomed to die after using a mysterious wish-granting app called GIRIGO. With time running out, they fight to break the deadly curse.

8. Jae-seok’s B&B Rules! - Q2 2026

Director- Jung Hyo-min, Lee So-min, Hwang Yoon-seo

Beloved entertainer Yoo Jae-suk takes on a new challenge by running a B&B for the first time in his career. He’s joined by Lee Kwang-soo, Byeon Woo-seok, and Ji Ye-eun as staff members.

9. Notes from the Last Row - Q2 2026

Director- Kim Gyu-tae

Cast - Choi Min-sik, Choi Hyun-wook, Huh Joon-ho, Kim Yunjin, Jin Kyung

Notes from the Last Row is about a grumpy literature professor and failed writer who discovers an unexpected genius in a quiet student sitting in the back of his class.

10. Sold out on You - Q2 2026

Director- Ahn Jong-yeon

Cast - Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Won-bin

Sold out on You is a dreamy romantic comedy which follows a constant banter between Matthew Lee, a hardworking farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye-jin, a popular TV host struggling with severe insomnia.

11. Teach You a Lesson - Q2 2026

Director- Hong Jong-chan

Cast - Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo, Pyo Ji-hoon

Teach You a Lesson explores a fictional government task force created to protect teachers’ rights and restore order in schools overwhelmed by difficult students and demanding parents.

12. The WONDERfools - Q2 2026

Director- Yoo In-sik

Cast - Son Hyun-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Park Eun-bin, Choi Dae-hoon, Im Seong-jae, Kim Hae-sook,

The WONDERfools is a fun action-comedy about a group of awkward locals who suddenly gain superpowers and try to protect their town from villains.

13. We Are All Trying Here - Q2 2026

Director- Cha Young-hun

Cast - Koo Kyo-hwan, Go Youn-jung, Oh Jung-se

A man consumed by jealousy and insecurity searches for peace while feeling left behind in a world where everyone else seems to be succeeding.

14. Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 2 - Q3 2026

Director- Lee So-min

Kian's Bizarre B&B is returning with its second season. Directed by Lee So-min, the show will air in Q3 of 2026. In the series, Kian84 runs an unconventional guesthouse that offers a unique experience for young guests.

15. Mousetrap - Q3 2026

Director- Kim Hong-sun

Cast - Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu

Mousetrap follows the story of a novelist who teams up with a former loan shark to track down the mysterious figure who destroyed his life.

16. Our Sticky Love - Q3 2026

Director- Kim Jang-han

Cast - Jung Hae-in, Ha Young

Our Sticky Love is a romantic comedy Korean drama about an amnesiac prosecutor who ends up living with a boxing coach claiming to be her boyfriend.

17. Take a Hike! - Q3 2026

Director- Nah Yung-suk, Park Hyun-yong

Cast - Car, the garden, Dowoon(DAY6), Lee Chae-min, Tarzzan

18. The East Palace - Q3 2026

Director- Choi Jung-kyu

Cast - Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, Cho Seung-woo

The East Palace follows Gu-cheon, a man who can move between the human and spirit worlds, and a court lady hiding secrets as they uncover dark mysteries inside a cursed palace.

19. The Scandal - Q3 2026

Director- Jung Ji-woo

Cast - Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, NANA

The Scandal is about a dangerous love game between a brilliant woman trapped by societal limits and the most notorious playboy of the Joseon era.

20. Culinary Class Wars Season 3 - Q4 2026

Director- Kim Eun-ki, Wi Jae-hyuk

In the third season of Culinary Class Wars, contestants will compete in a culinary competition. Directed by Kim Eun-ki and Wi Jae-hyuk, the Korean show will air in Q4 of 2026.

21. Dead-End Job - Q4 2026

Director- Kim Da-min

Cast - Lee Jae-wook, Ko Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun

Dead-End Job follows a young man who signs up for a high-paying part-time job, only to find himself trapped in a terrifying, otherworldly workplace.

22. Road (Gaze) - Q4 2026

Director- Han Jun-hee

Cast - Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rock, Choi Sung-eun, and Jung Jae-young

This Korean drama revolves around two detectives who track a series of cross-border murders. Directed by Han Jun-hee, it will be released in Q4 of 2026 and stars Son Suk-ku, Eita Nagayama, Kim Shin-rock and others in key roles.

23. Take Charge of My Heart - Q4 2026

Director- Park Soo-won

Cast - Kim Young-kwang, Chae Soo-bin

The Korean romantic comedy show, Take Charge of My Heart, is about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman who has the power to recharge him.

24. Tantara - Q4 2026

Director- Lee Yoon-jung

Cast - Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo, Kim Seol-hyun, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, Na Moon-hee, Kim Jeong-woo

Tantara tells the coming-of-age story of people who had very little but risked everything to achieve success.

25. The Devil’s Plan Season 3 - Q4 2026

Director- Jeong Jong-yeon

The Devil's Plan is returning with its third season, where contestants will face off in games of wit and strategy.

Upcoming Korean films on Netflix in 2026

1. Pavane - Q1 2026

Director- Lee Jong-pil

Cast - Byun Yo-han, Moon Sang-min, Ko A-sung

Pavane is a moving love story of a man loved by everyone and a woman who is shunned by all. Directed by Lee Jong-pil, the film will be released in Q1 of 2026.

2. Husbands in Action - Q2 2026

Director- Park Gyu-tae

Cast - Gong Myoung, Kim Ji-suk, Yoon Kyung-ho, Lee Da-hee, Jeon So-min, Kang Hanna, Jin Sun-kyu

Husbands in Action is an action-comedy film which follows the story of a woman's ex-husband and current husband. The plot continues when they work together to save her after she's kidnapped.

3. Mission: Cross 2

Director- Lee Myung-hoon

Cast - Yum Jung-ah, Jung Man-sik, Yoon Kyung-ho, Im Seong-jae, Hwang Jung-min, Cha In-pyo, Kim Kuk-hee

In Mission: Cross 2, two detectives Kang-mu (Hwang Jung-min) and detective Mi-seon (Yum Jung-ah) reunites for a new high-stakes mission.

4. Possible Love - Q4 2026

Director- Lee Chang-dong

Cast - Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

The Korean film, Possible Love, follows the lives of two married couples whose seemingly stable worlds begin to crack when their paths unexpectedly cross.

Also Read: 7 best revenge K-dramas on Netflix that are dark, gripping and binge-worthy