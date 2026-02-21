The Art of Sarah on Netflix: Kim Yoo-jung's ending twist explained

New Delhi:

The Korean series The Art of Sarah, which is trending on the third spot on Netflix India, has its most disturbing secrets revealed in the final episodes. What starts off as a murder mystery with the discovery of a mutilated body in a sewer, located in the vicinity of a posh shopping area, eventually reveals itself to be much more complex than a murder mystery. The police first think that the body belongs to the mysterious and elegantly dressed Sarah Kim, the owner of the high-end brand Boudoir. However, it soon becomes apparent that Sarah is anything but straightforward.

The truth about the body in the sewer

Detective Park Mu-gyeong begins to pick up on discrepancies. The glamorous entrepreneur that the public sees has clearly built her life with a level of precision that borders on the obsessive. Backstory layers back the facade to show that Sarah was not, in fact, born as Sarah Kim. She had lived before as other people, each name carefully chosen as she fought her way up from humble beginnings into the rarefied realm of fashion and wealth.

The body in the sewer ultimately turns out to be Kim Mi-jeong, a designer who had grown dangerously fixated on Sarah’s life and success. Their final confrontation escalates into violence, and Mi-jeong is left fatally injured. The mistaken identity of the corpse becomes the drama’s pivotal twist.

Reinvention as survival

The series makes it clear that Sarah’s greatest skill is not design, but reinvention. She understands how perception shapes reality. By the time the authorities close in, she is facing more than a murder accusation. Questions are circling around Boudoir’s legitimacy and her own past. If her true identity is ever revealed, it could all come crashing down around her.

In a deliberate act, she takes credit for the murder as Kim Mi-jeong. It’s a daring move. Without hard evidence of her birth name, the system can’t very well sort out who she is. By taking the fall for herself as a constructed identity, she protects the brand. Boudoir remains intact even as she is led away to prison. Her choice feels both ruthless and strangely poetic. The persona she created has become stronger than the woman beneath it.

What Sarah's silence really means

In the closing moments, Detective Park visits her behind bars. He tells her that Boudoir is thriving. The machine she built continues to run. He asks her one simple question: what is your real name?

That silence carries more weight than any confession. The show leaves viewers with the uneasy suggestion that identity is not fixed, but fashioned. Sarah’s final act is not just about protecting a company. It is about protecting the myth she worked so hard to construct.

By the end, The Art of Sarah suggests that in a world obsessed with image, the story we tell about ourselves can become more powerful than the truth.

