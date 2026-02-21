BLACKPINK hits 100 million YouTube subscribers, receives Red Diamond Play Button

New Delhi:

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, has reached 100 million subscribers on YouTube. With this, BLACKPINK has become the first official artist channel to do so. On February 20, YouTube and the group shared this happy news on their social media accounts. To mark this significant achievement, YouTube presented BLACKPINK with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.

This award reflects their immense influence and popularity. The caption of the post read, 'BLINKs, you did it! Congratulations to BLACKPINK on reaching 100 million subscribers.'

Solo tracks by Lisa and Jennie cross 1 billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK has been consistently setting records on YouTube for the past several years. Their channel boasts nine music videos with over one billion views each. Songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That, BOOMBAYAH and Pink Venom remain popular on people's playlists. Furthermore, Lisa and Jennie's solo songs have also surpassed one billion views.

Most viewed music debut in 24 hours

The group has also earned a spot on YouTube's most viewed music debut in 24 hours. 'Pink Venom' received over 90 million views on its first day, while 'How You Like That' garnered over 86 million views. Lisa’s solo track 'LALISA' also set a record on its release day, achieving a massive opening on the platform. Following the award, YG Entertainment shared a photo on BLACKPINK's official Instagram.

Third mini album to be released soon

The four members were seen holding a red diamond play button. Their faces clearly showed their joy. The photo read, 'Thank you, BLINKs.' The group expressed their heartfelt gratitude for their fans’ love and support and credited their fans for this achievement. This achievement comes as BLACKPINK is set to return as a full group soon.

After completing 33 shows across 16 cities, they will now release their third mini album, 'DEADLINE,' on February 27, 2026.

