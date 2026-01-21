Tantara: Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo look compatible in Netflix Korean drama's first look | See pics Fans, who have been hoping to see Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo in a project since a long time, must on the seventh clouds as the first look of Tantara has been released on January 21, 2026.

Netflix has shared the first looks of 33 films and dramas that will release this year on the OTT giant. Among the list, Tantara has grabbed everyone's eye, as it features two of the most successful and awarded actors of Korean entertainment industry, Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo.

For the fans, who have been hoping to see the two in a project together must on the seventh clouds as the first look of Tantara has been released on January 21, 2026 and the two actors look compatible in a still together.

Tantara plot

The show is set in the '60s and ‘80s Korean entertainment industry, a time when the industry was reckless and ruthless.' The story follows the coming of age of those who had little but went all in on having the best results. The web drama is written by the acclaimed television writer Noh Hee-gyoung from Our Blues and Dear My Friends, who collaborated with the renowned director of Coffee Prince, Cheese in the Trap, Lee Yoon-jung.

Tantara cast and characters

Multi-talented Song Hye-kyo, known for The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, will be seen in the character of Min-ja, whereas actor Yoon Yeo-jung, known for The Trunk, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will showcase acting transformation as Dong-gu, the school sweetheart of Min-ja

Talking of supporting cast, Kim Seol-hyun (Light Shop, Summer Strike) stars as Min-hui, a woman in a love and hate relationship with Min-ja and Cha Seung-won (Uprising, Believer 2) guest stars as Gil-yeo, the best composer in their time. Lee Hanee (Aema, Killing Romance) rounds out the characters as Min-hui’s mother and aspiring singer, Yang-ja.

Tantara makers and release date

The Korean drama Tantara is directed by Lee Yoon-jung and written by Noh Hee-gyoung. The Netflix limited series produced by GTIST, Studio Dragon, Imaginus, will release in the fourth quarter of 2026.

