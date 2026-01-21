The Scandal: First look of Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin's period romance is out now | See post Netflix has released the full list of Korean programs it plans to release in 2026. And with this they has shared the first look of one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year, The Scandal.

Netflix has released the full list of Korean programs it plans to release in 2026. On Wednesday, the OTT streamer shared the first looks of one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year, The Scandal. The Korean drama that features Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye-jin and Healer actor Ji Chang-wook in lead roles, will be release this year.

In the first look, both the actors can be seen in period drama setting and the show that revolves around forbidden love in an era where such emotions were permitted, looks interesting and gripping.

The Scandal plot and storyline

The Scandal illustrates the risky game of love between Lady Cho, who possesses talents that overreach the limits of women's quarters and Cho Won, who was referred to as the playboy of Joseon. Their risky game of love leads them to involve Hui-yeon in their continuous web of deceit.

The Scandal is based on the 2003 release Untold Scandal, which revolves around a story rich in forbidden love and seductions in times when these feelings were forbidden.

The Scandal cast

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, whose works never cease to amaze the audience with his diverse repertoire of genres in (Tune in for Love, Eungyo, Happy End, Somebody), The Scandal features an all-star cast, including Son Ye-jin in the leading role of Lady Cho along with Ji Chang-wook, who plays the part of Cho Won, the most skilled playboy in Joseon, who is also in search of joy and fun; while NANA, from Mask Girl depicts the character Hui-yeon, the chaste noble widow.

The Scandal makers and release date

The show directed by Jung Ji-woo, is written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song. The Korean drama is produced by MOVIEROCK, CINE FOREST Inc. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the show. However, The Scandal is expected to release in third quarter of 2026.

