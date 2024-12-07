Squid Game to Descendants of the Sun, top 5 Korean Dramas of all time

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Top 5 K-Dramas of all time that you should not miss

The craze of K-Drama is increasing day by day. The unique style of the story, excellent graphics and unique story are attracting people. This is the reason why the fan following of K Drama has increased in India in the last few years. If you are also fond of watching K Drama, then you should watch the below-mentioned Korean dramas. These are the top 5 highest rated South Korean shows of all time.

Extraordinary You

This Korean show depicts the story of a high school scholar girl, who considers herself a character in a comic and falls in love with another character. Kim Hye-yoon, Kim Ro-woon, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Na-yoon, Kim Young-dae played special roles in the drama. This drama is available on Netflix.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-yoon, Woo Do-hwan, Kim Kyung-nam, Jung Yoon-chae and Lee Jung-jin have worked in this k-drama. This show is about a king who comes from the old world to the present time. Amidst political turmoil, lead actor Lee Gon falls in love with a simple girl of today's era. You will find the story of this drama quite different from other stories. This drama is also available on Netflix.

Squid Game

This drama, which streams in 94 countries, is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. In stark contrast to romantic love stories, this drama is full of suspense and thriller. After watching one episode of which, you will not be able to stop yourself from watching the second episode. This show has won 6 lead actor awards along with 14 Emmy nominations. Let us tell you that you will get to watch this drama released in 2021 on Netflix.

Crash Landing On You

One of the most-watched K Dramas, Crash Landing on You, is available on Netflix. This is the love story of a successful South Korean businesswoman Yoon Se-ri and an army officer Jeong-hyeok. This love story full of love and conflict will touch your heart and you will become crazy about this drama in no time.

Descendants Of The Sun

Descendants of the Sun is one of the blockbuster series of South Korea. Song Jong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have done lead acting in this show. This heart-touching love story is of Special Forces Officer Song Jong and Surgeon Song Hye Kyo, who fall in love with each other at first sight, however, their different thinking separates them. This show is available in Hindi on Jio Cinema.

I Am Not A Robot

Hwang Seung-eon, Park Se-wan, Yoo Seung-ho have acted in this k drama. You can watch the I Am Not A Robot web series on MX Player and Jio Cinema. The story of the web series is of Kim Min-kyu who is a rich businessman who is allergic to humans. But he meets robotics specialist Ji-ah, who introduces Min-kyu to Aji-3, with whom Min-kyu falls in love.

Also Read: Park Min Jae, popular K-Drama star, dies at 32 in China: Know date and reason of his death