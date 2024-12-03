Park Min Jae, popular K-Drama star, dies at 32 in China: Know date and reason of his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Park Min Jae

Popular K-Drama star Park Min Jae, who is well-known for his performances in shows like Tomorrow and Little Women, died at 32 in China. He took his last breath on November 29. However, his agency Big Title announced the news of his demise on December 2. ''We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you've shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace,'' Big Title wrote along with the picture of Park Min Jae.

Expressing his grief, Big Title CEO Hwang Joo-hye said, ''The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking. The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow... Min Jae, there's still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative even if only for a short time, and I'm deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.''

Death reason and date

The news of Park Min Jae's death was reported on December 2, 2024 that the actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest on November 29 when he was in China. The funeral of the late actor is scheduled to be held on December 4 at 9:30 am (local time). However, the burial site is yet to be announced.

Park Min Jae's younger brother also condoled his death and wrote, ''My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.''

