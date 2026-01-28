Seo Ji-hoon, All of Us Are Dead 2 actor, enlists for military service; how it impacts the Korean star's career South Korean actor Seo Ji-hoon will enlist as an active-duty soldier after completing filming for All of Us Are Dead Season 2. Taking to Instagram, he shared the news with his fans and followers.

New Delhi:

South Korean actor Seo Ji-hoon has officially enlisted for his mandatory military service. The actor completed filming for the second season of the Netflix series All of Us Are Dead 2 and will enlist as an active-duty soldier on February 3, 2026.

Sharing an update on social media, Seo Ji-hoon assured his fans that he will take good care of his health and return safely. Read on for more details.

Seo Ji-hoon enlists for military service

Taking to his Instagram handle, Seo Ji-hoon wrote in Korean, which loosely translates into English as: "As of 3rd February, I will be performing my national service. I’ll take good care of my health and come back safely. See you soon." Take a look below:

Seo Ji-hoon’s agency, Management KOO, also shared the news on their official Instagram handle, writing, "Hello.This is Management KOO. Here is a guide to the enlistment of actor Seo Ji-hoon in the military. The actor Seo Ji-hoon will fulfill his military duty after receiving basic military training at the 35th Division on Feb. 3.Please understand that no separate event will be held as it is a venue with a large number of soldiers and their families on the day of admission. Please give warm support and love to actor Seo Ji-hoon, who will return to his country after completing his duty of defense. Thank you (sic)."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Netflix K-dramas 2026: Full lineup of series and films announced