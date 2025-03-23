Revelations ending explained: Here's everything you need to know about Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-bin's thriller Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok's new thriller 'Revelations' stars Korean stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-bin and Shin Min-jae.

OTT giant Netflix is known for backing incredible work. One such example was released this Friday. Korean-thriller Revelations has taken over the OTT audiences, as they are left with several theatres with the film's climax. Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok's new thriller Revelation stars Korean stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-bin and Shin Min-jae. Read further to learn everything about the Korean film.

Story of Revelations

Revelation is the story of a pastor and a detective, both of whom are driven by their respective beliefs. The pastor believes it is his divine command to punish the culprit behind a missing person case, while the detective assigned to the case is haunted by dreams of his dead sister.

The cast of Revelations

The cast of Revelations includes Ryu Jun-yeol ( A Taxi Driver, The 8 Show ) as Pastor Sung Min-chan, Shin Hyun-bin ( Hospital Playlist, Reborn Rich ) as Detective Lee Yeon-hui and Shin Min-jae ( JUNG_E, Parasite: The Grey ) as Kwon Yang-rae.

Revelations ending explained

With the pastor in custody, Detective Lee searches for Ae-yeong. She gets help from an unexpected source: Lee Nak-seong (Kim Do-young), the psychiatrist who defended Yang-rae in court. Detective Lee blames her for her sister's suicide, as she put Yang-rae's parents' history of abuse on record and, as Detective Lee's sister observes, made her abuser a sympathetic figure in the press. Nak-Seong explains that the 'one-eyed monster' is an attic window that watched over Kwon when her father was abusing her.

With a deeper understanding of her abuser's demons, Detective Lee finds A-yeong tied up in the attic, which is the same house Yang-rae lived in as a child. She breaks the news to the imprisoned Pastor Sung that A-yeong is alive, but the image he fails to erase from his prison wall in the film's final moments reveals that he must continue to confront his demons.

The makers have not yet revealed any information about its sequel.

