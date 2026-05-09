Perfect Crown episode 10 release date and time: Here's when to stream IU and Byeon Woo-seok Kdrama

New Delhi:

K-drama Perfect Crown, starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, has emerged as one of the most discussed romantic series this year. The show blends palace politics, romance, comedy and emotional drama in one narrative. Fans have been praising the show for its storyline and actor's performances.

The Korean drama Perfect Crown consists of 12 episodes, and so far, nine episodes have been released. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the next episode to be released. Let us tell you about the Perfect Crown episode 10 release schedule here.

Perfect Crown episode 10 release date and time

The Perfect Crown episode 10 is set to release on May 9, 2026. The show follows a weekly release schedule. In South Korea, it airs at 9:40 pm KST on MBC, while international viewers can stream it on Disney+. However, it is not available on Indian OTT platforms. Watch the trailer below:

Perfect Crown episode 9 plot

According to the details available on IMDb, the plot of Perfect Crown episode 9 shows political trouble beginning to shake things up just as Grand Prince I-an and Seong Hui-ju enter married life. Old scandals resurface, and new enemies step in, making their situation more tense. The couple is forced to stand together and protect each other while trying to survive the growing chaos around them.

Perfect Crown: Cast and production details

For the unversed, Perfect Crown is directed by Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hee-young. It features When Life Gives You Tangerines actor IU (Seong Hui-ju) and Loverly Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok (Grand Prince I-an), Steve Sanghyun Noh, Gong Seung-yeon, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Yeon, Lee Jae-won, Choi Ji-su, and Byeon Seo-yun in key roles.

IU and Byeon Woo-seok's known projects

Korean actress IU is best known for her roles in TV series and films like My Mister, Dream High, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Broker. Whereas Byeon Woo-seok is famous for Lovely Runner, When Flowers Bloom, 20th Century Girl and Soulmate.

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