Pandora to Svaha: The Sixth Finger, these Korean thrillers on Netflix are must-watch

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB List of best Korean thrillers on Netflix

Netflix has a plethora of Korean films and web shows of different genres including romantic drama, horror and suspense thriller, among others. With their exhilarating plot lines, stunning visuals, and incredible performances of popular stars, Korean thrillers have captivated viewers over the years with their ability to keep us on the edge of our seats. So, we have curated a list of five such Korean thrillers which will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Jeong-min, and Lee Jae-in in key roles, the film showcases a mystery involving a Buddhist sect while posing questions about faith in general. It was released in 2019 and performed well at the box office. Although Buddhism and esotericism are the main focus of the film, there are also parts which showcase Maitreya, Shichuan and references to the Christian Bible as well.

Pandora

The 2016 release stars Kim Nam-gil, Kim Joo-hyun, and Jung Jin-young in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a man who, after a massive earthquake, saves the country from a devastated nuclear power plant.

The Chase

Released in 2017, the film talked about a landowner who teams up with a former detective to chase after the suspect of a 30-year-old unsolved case. The crime thriller features Baek Yoon-sik, Sung Dong-il, Cheon Ho-jin in pivotal roles.

Unlocked

The Chun Woo-hee, Yim Si-wan, Kim Hie-won-starrer tells the story of a woman's life which gets upside-down when a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release but was premiered on Netflix directly in 2023. It is based on a Japanese novel of the same name by Akira Teshigawara.

The Call

The film revolves around two women from different times who connect through a phone call that interchanges their fates. The film landed on Netflix in 2020 directly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Park Shin-hye, Jun Jong-seo, Kim Sung-ryoung in key roles.

Also Read: Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam vs Yudhra: Who is winning the box office battle?

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara joins Rs 100 cr club after 20 years, check latest box office figures