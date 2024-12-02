Here's everything you need to know about Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin starrer K-Drama 'The Trunk'

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Here's everything you need to know about K-drama The Trunk

The popularity of K-drama is increasing all over the world. Fans of watching series and movies, especially like the story of Korean drama. If you are a fan of K-drama, then do not miss the recently released 'The Trunk' series. Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo are two important characters in 'The Trunk'. The whole story of the series revolves around these two characters. It has a total of 8 episodes, which work to maintain the interest of the audience. The length of each episode is between 50 to 55 minutes.

'The Trunk' is based on contract marriage

The story of the series is based on contract marriage. 'The Trunk' is seen exposing the secret marriage service. There is also a girl in its story, who does contract marriage every year. She also earns money from this. However, the twist in this story comes when this contract marriage happens with a man named Hong Jeong. In the last episode of the series, the trunk found in a river is opened, what happens later is just a treat to watch.

'The Trunk' OTT platform

'The Trunk' series has been released on the OTT platform Netflix on November 29. However, this web series is not for all types of people. There is a possibility that some people may not like its story. While watching the series, you can easily guess the story ahead. The first season of this series has been released on Netflix and, likely, its upcoming season will also come on Netflix soon. Those who follow K-drama should not make the mistake of missing 'The Trunk'.

Also Read: Doctor Stranger to Oh My Venus, top 10 Korean Dramas to watch on Zee5