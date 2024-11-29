Doctor Stranger to Oh My Venus, top 10 Korean Dramas to watch on Zee5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Top 10 Korean Dramas to watch on Zee5

While Korean dramas have taken over Indian audiences, the go-to OTT platform for it has become Netflix. But do you know there is another OTT streamer that has equally engaging shows? Korean films and series are also very popular in India. Many people like to watch South Korean content. In such a situation, let us know which 10 series of OTT platform ZEE5 can be watched.

1- The Game: Towards Zero

The Korean series The Game: Towards Zero, released in the year 2020, tops the list of Korean shows of ZEE5.

2- Oh My Venus

The South Korean series Oh My Venus is in second place. There will be a lot of drama in it. In this series, famous South Korean actors Ji-Sub and Shin Min-A are in the lead roles.

3- Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way was released in the year 2017. This is one of the superhit web series in South Korea. When this series was released, it remained on top for 3 consecutive weeks. People praised the acting of the actors in this series.

4-Doctor Stranger

Doctor Stranger is in fourth place in the list of the top 10 Korean web series of G5. This series came in the year 2014 and was liked by the audience.

5- Pinocchio

The Pinocchio series is very popular in South Korea and India as well as China. This series was released in 2014-2015. Let us tell you that during that time the online broadcasting rights in China were sold at a record price of US $ 280,000 per episode. It was the most expensive Korean series sold in China at that time.

6- Who Are You: School 2015

School 2015 is also one of the blockbuster shows in South Korea. In Japan, it is known as Love Generation. This series is very popular among the youth around the world.

7- Angel's Last Mission: Love

People who watch Korean dramas will love this Angel's Last Mission: Love series. This series was released in the year 2019, which you can watch with your partner.

8- Couple on the Backtrack

This Korean series is at the eighth place in the list of Zee5. You can also watch this series full of romance with your partner.

9- Master's Sun

The Korean series Master's Sun, full of romance, drama and comedy, was released in the year 2013. This series is very popular not only in South Korea but all over the world.

10- School 2017

The story of School 2017 with drama is such that it will keep you hooked till the end. You can also watch it on Zee5.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore returns with family entertainer after National Award-winning film 'Gulmohar' | Deets Inside