'My Military Valentine' fame South Korean actor Song Jae-rim dies 39

There's sad news for South Korean shows and actors' fans. Famous actor Song Jae-rim has passed away, after which the TV, film and music industry is in shock. Popular actor Song Jae-rim, who has been earning a name in the acting world for 15 years died at the age of 39. The body of Jae-rim has been recovered from the house itself and the police have also confirmed the death. His fans and the industry are immersed in this shock.

Actor was found dead in his apartment

On November 12, Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in the Seong Dong district of Seoul. It is being told that the police have also found a two-page letter at the scene. However, this letter has not been confirmed yet nor has the real reason for the actor's death been revealed. But after these rumours flying online, it has now started to seem that actor has committed suicide. However, the exact cause of Song Jae=rim's death has not been revealed yet.

A two-page letter was found at the scene

Also, the police have said that they have not found any signs of foul play and the actor's death is currently being investigated. According to media reports, Song Jae Rim's funeral will be held on November 14 at 12 noon. Let us tell you that Song made his film debut in the year 2009. He became very famous with 'The Moon Embracing the Sun' in the year 2012. Recently he was seen in 'My Military Valentine'.

Fans are in shock

Song Jae-rim was also known for 'Two Weeks', 'Unkind Ladies', and 'Queen Woo'. He has given so many great shows, films and web series that fans are now heartbroken after reading the news of the actor's death. No one can believe that Song Jae Rim, who was just 39 years old, is no more in this world. However, now it remains to see whether the Police will soon reveal that it was death by suicide or due to another reason.

