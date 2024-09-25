Love in the Big City to Heavy Snow, list of Korean films set to release in October

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Upcoming Korean films and web shows releasing in October 2024.

Korean films and web shows have been of keen interest to the audience in recent times. Fans eagerly wait for new titles to be released on OTT and in theatres to watch their favourite stars. The boom of OTT platforms has also helped in captivating the interest of the audience towards Korean cinema. Several films are set to release in October 2024 worldwide and we have curated a list of these titles which you can watch and get a brief idea about the same.

Love in the Big City

The romantic comedy film is based on the novel of the same name by Park Sang-young. Love in the Big City will feature Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun in the lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and is set to hit the big screens in South Korea on October 2. It is expected to land on OTT platform by the end of the year.

A Normal Family

Starring Sol Kyung-gu, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Hee-ae, and Claudia Kim in key roles, the thriller drama flick is directed by Hur Jin-ho. The film is adapted from Herman Koch's novel The Dinner and revolves around two wealthy families who meet for dinner to discuss and decide how to handle a violent crime committed by their kids. A Normal Family premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and is set release in theatres on October 9 in South Korea.

Uprising

Starring Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Kim Shin-rok, Jin Seon-kyu, Jung Sung-il, and Cha Seung-won in important roles, the historical war action film Uprising tells the story of two childhood friends-turned-adversaries during Japanese invasions of Korea. Uprising will premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 2 and land on Netflix on October 11, 2024.

Dirty Money

The film revolves around two detectives who are struggling with their own needs and succumb to temptation when handling a large amount of cash. Dirty Money stars Teo Yoo, Park Byeong-eun, and Kim Dae-myung.

Amazon Bullseye

The film stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Jin Seon-kyu, JB Oliveira and Yeom Hye-ran and is set to release in theatres in South Korea on October 30, 2024.

