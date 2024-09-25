CTRL trailer OUT: Ananya Panday gives control of her 'life and happiness' to AI in THIS cyber thriller | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Ananya Panday-starrer CTRL will premiere on Netflix

After the success of Call Me Bae, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is back with another interesting story. Netflix unveiled the trailer for her upcoming film, CTRL, on Wednesday morning. Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial depicts a cutting-edge thriller about our rising dependency on technology. The trailer shows Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a couple who create content together and are popular on social media. However, their perfect online takes a complete turn when they break up and Ananya through an online app desires to delete him from her life.

Watch the trailer:

Speaking about her role in the upcoming film, Ananya said, ''My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen.''

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, who is the director of Original Films Netflix spilled the beans about the film and added, ''We think technology helps us have it all under control. But does it? CTRL navigates these vital questions in today's digital first age. We're excited to bring this thrilling Netflix original to audiences worldwide through Vikramaditya Motwane's unique lens. Ananya Panday's compelling performance elevates the film, making it nearly impossible to pause this gripping experience. We hope viewers across the globe will connect with CTRL and the diverse storytelling we strive for at Netflix.''

CTRL will be out on Netflix on October 4.

(With ANI inputs)

