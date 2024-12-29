Liked Squid Game Season 2? Watch these survival thrillers on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Know about best survival thrillers on Netflix

On December 26, the famous OTT platform Netflix released the most awaited K-drama of 2024, Squid Game Season 2. If you are also fond of watching survival thriller series and movies, then today we have brought you a list of Netflix's top 5 survival thrillers. These films and series will not only keep you hooked to the chair but will also explain the real meaning of 'hang in there'.

All of Us Are Dead

The first name in this list is the Korean drama series All of Us Are Dead. This series shows how a school group of children gets trapped in a zombie attack. What methods these friends adopt to save their lives makes this series special. The Netflix show is a great start if you want to dive into survival thrillers.

Kaala Paani

Kala Paani's name also comes in the case of Netflix's top-5 survival thriller series. This web series starring Mona Singh, Amey Wagh and Ashutosh Gowariker was released on Netflix last year. The series shows that a serious mysterious disease spreads on a sea island and the people present there survive to avoid it.

Milli

B-Town actress Janhvi Kapoor's film Milli is also a proper survival thriller film. This movie shows the struggle of a nurse named Milli. By mistake, she gets trapped in a freezer and fights a battle of life and death for several hours.

Alice in Borderland

Apart from K-drama, Japanese TV shows are quite popular on Netflix. The name of the famous Japanese show Alice in Borderland is included in this list as a survival thriller. This series shows that a directionless gamer and his friend get trapped in a place and how they survive there is the central point of this series.

Keep Breathing

The series Keep Breathing starring Hollywood's famous actress Melissa Barrera cannot be kept out of the list of Netflix's great survival thrillers. This 6-episode series shows that a plane crashes in the dense forest of Canada and a girl is present in it. What calculations that girl does to survive in the forest makes this web series interesting.

