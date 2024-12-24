Fan of romantic-drama genre? Watch THESE highest-rated K-dramas of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Highest-rated romantic K-dramas of 2024

The craze of Korean dramas is no less in India too. Be it romantic or comedy-drama, Korean dramas have settled in the minds of Indian audiences. This year, many such K-dramas were released on the OTT platform which won the hearts of the audience. We have brought you a list of the best K-dramas of the year 2024 which you must include in your watch list. All these dramas belong to the romantic-drama genre and were hugely liked for their plots.

Lovely Runner

The fantasy drama Lovely Runner was the best Korean series of this year, which was well-liked by the audience. Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Heyoon were in the lead roles. The drama based on the novel Tomorrow's Best has received an 8.6 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Netflix

Queen of Tears

The romantic-comedy drama Queen of Tears is one of the best K-dramas of 2024. Starring stars like Hong Hae-in, Kim Soo-hyun and Park Sung-hoon, this drama is based on a marital crisis. It has received an 8.2 rating on IMDB.

OTT- Netflix

Mr Plankton

The comedian series Mr Plankton, released on OTT last month, stars actors like Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yu-mi, Oh Jung-se and Kim Hae-sook in important roles. The story is about a sick man who sets out in search of his biological father with his ex-girlfriend. It has received an 8.1 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Netflix

A Shop For Killers

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hee-jun starrer action thriller A Shop for Killers rocked OTT. It got an 8 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Disney+Hotstar

Love Next Door

Rom-com drama Love Next Door will also keep you entertained. Starring Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min, Kim Jae-yoon and Lee Seung-hyub, this drama has also got a good rating on IMDB. It has been given a 7.7 rating.

OTT- Netflix

These romantic K-dramas are also available on OTT platforms

Marry My Husband - Prime Video

Death's Game - Prime Video

The Judge From Hell - Disney+Hotstar

The Atypical Family - Netflix

Family By Choice - Viki

The Trunk - Netflix

Doctor Slump - Netflix

A Killer Paradox - Netflix

