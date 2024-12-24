Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Korean
  5. Fan of romantic-drama genre? Watch THESE highest-rated K-dramas of 2024

Fan of romantic-drama genre? Watch THESE highest-rated K-dramas of 2024

This year, many series, films and Korean dramas dominated OTT. One of the most watched genres in K-dramas was romantic dramas. So, let's have a look at the highest-rated romantic K-dramas of 2024.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 19:07 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 19:07 IST
Highest-rated romantic K-dramas of 2024
Image Source : X Highest-rated romantic K-dramas of 2024

The craze of Korean dramas is no less in India too. Be it romantic or comedy-drama, Korean dramas have settled in the minds of Indian audiences. This year, many such K-dramas were released on the OTT platform which won the hearts of the audience. We have brought you a list of the best K-dramas of the year 2024 which you must include in your watch list. All these dramas belong to the romantic-drama genre and were hugely liked for their plots. 

Highest-rated romantic K-dramas of 2024

Lovely Runner

The fantasy drama Lovely Runner was the best Korean series of this year, which was well-liked by the audience. Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Heyoon were in the lead roles. The drama based on the novel Tomorrow's Best has received an 8.6 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Netflix

Queen of Tears

The romantic-comedy drama Queen of Tears is one of the best K-dramas of 2024. Starring stars like Hong Hae-in, Kim Soo-hyun and Park Sung-hoon, this drama is based on a marital crisis. It has received an 8.2 rating on IMDB.

OTT- Netflix

Mr Plankton

The comedian series Mr Plankton, released on OTT last month, stars actors like Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yu-mi, Oh Jung-se and Kim Hae-sook in important roles. The story is about a sick man who sets out in search of his biological father with his ex-girlfriend. It has received an 8.1 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Netflix

A Shop For Killers

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hee-jun starrer action thriller A Shop for Killers rocked OTT. It got an 8 rating on IMDb.

OTT- Disney+Hotstar

Love Next Door

Rom-com drama Love Next Door will also keep you entertained. Starring Jung Hae-in, Jung So-min, Kim Jae-yoon and Lee Seung-hyub, this drama has also got a good rating on IMDB. It has been given a 7.7 rating.

OTT- Netflix

These romantic K-dramas are also available on OTT platforms 

Marry My Husband - Prime Video
Death's Game - Prime Video
The Judge From Hell - Disney+Hotstar
The Atypical Family - Netflix
Family By Choice - Viki
The Trunk - Netflix
Doctor Slump - Netflix
A Killer Paradox - Netflix

Also Read: Justin Baldoni loses his hands on 'Voice of Solidarity Award' after Blake Lively files sexual harassment case

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Korean Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement