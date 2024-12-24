Justin Baldoni loses his hands on 'Voice of Solidarity Award' after Blake Lively files sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Justin Baldoni Vs Blake Lively continues

Hollywood actor and director Justin Baldoni's troubles are not decreasing. Blake Lively, his co-star in the film 'It Ends With Us', based on Colleen Hoover's famous book, accused him of sexual harassment. After this allegation, the actor was dropped from his talent agency. Now news is coming that a big award has been withdrawn from the actor.

Justin Baldoni lost a prestigious award

On December 9, the actor-director received the 'Voice of Solidarity Award' from Vital Voices. This award is given as an honour to those notable men who have shown courage in advocating on behalf of women and girls. However, in view of the lawsuit filed on Blake Lively's allegations, the organisation has decided to withdraw his name from the award list.

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni

The lawsuit filed in California mentions several incidents during the making of the film. These incidents include Baldoni and producer Jamie Heath's inappropriate behaviour with the cast, the inclusion of unnecessary kissing scenes in the film and discussion on personal topics such as Baldoni's porn addiction and sexual experiences. However, all these allegations have been denied by the actor's team.

For the unversed, Baldoni and Blake worked together in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, the released in August. The film made with $20 Million earned $100 Million in just 11 days.

Amber Heard's statement on this matter

Now the reaction of famous Hollywood actress Amber Heard has also come on this case. She is the first actress to come out openly on this matter. In a conversation with the media, actress NBC told how social media can promote lies as truth. Along with this, the actress told how social media is having a bad effect on people. In the conversation, she also hinted towards the matter related to her and Johnny Depp.

