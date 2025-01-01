Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Squid Game 3? Netflix's popular K-drama to return in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Netflix's Squid Game season 3

The Korean web series Squid Game is currently making a splash around the world. The second season of this series has been released recently. The audience found this season a bit dull compared to the first season. With the return of Squid Game 2, the discussion of the third season also intensified. The makers also talked about its final part in many interviews. Now Netflix has confirmed the release of season 3, wishing the fans on the occasion of New Year. However, a new update on the same is garnering attention. Seems like a Hollywood star might feature in the Korean drama.

Leo is that you?

A rumour of Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement had taken over social media. Squid Games fans were overjoyed with the fact that Leo could feature in the Korean drama. However, Netflix has finally responded to rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Squid Game 3. According to Soompi, Netflix declared the rumours to be "Totally untrue."



When will the third season of Squid Game be released?

Fans are eagerly waiting for Squid Game 3. This is being discussed all over social media. To further increase the excitement of the audience on the occasion of New Year, Netflix has shared a post in which two dolls are seen. One of which you must have seen in the first season and the male doll in the last post-credit scene of season 2. While sharing the post, Netflix wrote in the caption, 'All dolled up and ready. Get ready to watch Squid Game. On Netflix in the year 2025.' Since this post came out, the happiness of the fans knows no bounds.

Starcast of Squid Game

'Squid Game' is both directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Talking about the third part of the series, he said that the audience should not miss this season by mistake. This is because Dong-hyuk has added many new things to it which the audience is going to like very much, which has been officially announced.

Talking about its star cast, Ga-Jae, Lee Byung-Hun and Wei Ha-Jun are seen playing important roles. Apart from these, Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Gyu-Young, Park Sung-Hoon, Jo Yu-Ri, Yang Dong-Gyun, Kang Ae-Sim, Lee David and Lee Jin-Uk have also been cast in the season.

Also Read: 'All We Imagine As Light' to 'Missing You', OTT releases of the week