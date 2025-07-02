Lee Seo-yi, South Korean actress known for 'Scarlet Innocence', dies at 43 | See manager's post Lee Seo-yi, known for her roles in Korean dramas like 'Scarlet Innocence', 'The King', and 'The Killing Romance', died at the age of 43. Her manager, Song, confirmed the news of her death via an Instagram post. Check the post here.

Renowned South Korean actress Lee Seo-yi died at the age of 43. Best known for her roles in Korean dramas including 'The Killing Romance', 'The King', 'Scarlet Innocence' and others. The news of her death was confirmed by her manager on her social media platform, Instagram, on Tuesday. Notably, Lee Seo-yi died on June 20, 2025; however, the cause of her death is not known yet.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor's manager Song posted a black and white picture of Lee Seo-yi and wrote, "This is Actor Lee Seo-bin's manager Song. Brilliant, beautiful, pretty and nice sis On June 20, 2025, I became a star in the sky and left like this." The note further reads, "I know you are all shocked and heartbroken by the news of her passing, but please pray for my sister to go to a good and beautiful place. If you are wondering where my sister is, please contact @songsong_seo I post this on behalf of my mother and father."

Check the post below:

For the unversed, Lee Seo-yi was last seen in the romantic comedy drama K-drama 'The Divorce Insurance'. Besides, Lee Seo-yi, the Korean web series features Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Da-hee and others in the key roles. In her acting career, she featured in several Korean shows like 'The Royal Tailor', 'Cheongdamdong Scandal', 'Special Laws of Romance', and 'How to Live in This World'.

The news of her death has left her fans shocked, and social media users have expressed their grief over Lee Seo-yei's death. One user wrote, "Rest in peace actor Lee Seo-yi." Another user commented, "May his soul rest in peace."

