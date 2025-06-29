Squid Game Season 3 ending explained: Is fourth season on cards? Here's what we know so far The South Korean thriller 'Squid Game' has been well-liked by the audience. After its third season, discussions have heated up on season 4.

New Delhi:

The South Korean thriller drama 'Squid Game' has been well-liked by the audience. While the second season was termed disappointing, Squid Game season 3 has been getting mixed reviews. 'Squid Game-3' premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2025. Meanwhile, a big update has come out regarding the fourth part of the show. Knowing this, the fans may be heartbroken.

'Squid Game-3' ending (Spoiler Alert)

At the end of 'Squid Game-3' Gi-hun, Myung-gi, and the infant are the only ones left in the last game. When faced with a hard decision, Gi-hun gives his life because he won't allow an innocent person to perish. During the confusion, Myung-gi falls, and the infant is declared the victor. Gi-hun's final act of humanity, a rejection of what the games stand for, is reflected in this sorrowful yet potent ending. After breaking inside the building, Jun-ho sees his brother (Front Man), who is about to flee with the infant. The Front Man makes sure Gi-hun's daughter receives a portion of the prize money once he makes his getaway. No-eul receives a promising call indicating that her daughter might be in China, so she boards a flight there, and Jun-ho is given custody of the child (along with most of the money). Gyeong-seok and his daughter are back together.

The most startling revelation, however, is saved for last: Cate Blanchett's brief appearance suggests that there may be more of the universe in an American adaptation. It seems like she is acting as the recruiter. Although it's not a tidy or pleasant ending, it adheres to the show's core theme.

Will 'Squid Game' season 4 be released?

Netflix and the creator of this web series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, have confirmed that this bloody and horrifying story will end in Season 3 itself. The creator of the series, Hwang, has informed that he was asked to complete the story in this season itself. Hwang has described Squid Game-3 as the season ending the journey of this bloody game. According to this, now its fourth season will not come.

What did the creator say on 'Squid Game 4'?

However, Netflix had earlier expressed the possibility of additional spin-offs for this web series in the future. But the special thing is that no official confirmation could be made about it. So now it is believed that Season 3 is the final season of 'Squid Game'. Hwang said, 'With this season, he has told the full story of his imagination, which closes the narrative arc of protagonist Seong Gi-hun.'

