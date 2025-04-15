Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist files defamation case against online trollers and bullies Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist has filed a lawsuit against online bullying, sexual harassment and false rumors about the Queen Of Tears actor and late Kim Sae Ron.

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun's agency Goldmedalist has initiated a legal battle against individuals who spread defamatory content, sexual harassment and false rumours online against the Queen Of Tears actor. In an official statement released on April 15, the management company confirmed that it has filed a formal complaint, citing violations under South Korea's Information and Communication Network Act and the Criminal Act. The move comes amid a growing online backlash against the Korean star, with numerous allegations and speculations alleging that she had an affair with the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Legal action against false claims

Goldmedalist highlighted the growing number of unfounded posts and malicious comments against Kim, which they say have caused public misunderstanding and significantly damaged her reputation. The agency said the legal complaint was filed on April 14 after receiving extensive reports from fans and conducting its own internal monitoring.

'Malevolent posts and comments against our artist Kim Soo Hyun have been indiscriminately posted and circulated online recently,' the agency said in its statement. Specifically, posts with unconfirmed assertions and irrational speculations have been made frequently, leading to public misconceptions and harming the artist's reputation.

Controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and its impact on his career

Kim Soo Hyun, best known for his roles in hit shows like Queen of Tears and My Love From The Star, has been under scrutiny following allegations of dating late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. The actress died by suicide on Soo Hyun's birthday in 2024, leading to further speculation. Online users have criticised the actor for the fact that he allegedly dated Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. This criticism further fueled the debate by resurfacing his past interviews.

Amid this controversy, Soo Hyun's appearance on the variety show Good Day became another point of discussion online. While the program initially received promising ratings thanks to its star-studded cast including Jung Hae-in, Im Si-wan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Kwanghee numbers reportedly dropped drastically following the scandal.

