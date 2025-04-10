Queen of Tears to Lovely Runner, here's why 2024 will always be the favourite year of K-drama lovers The number of K-Drama fans is increasing every year. But 2024 was special for Korean drama lovers. Last year witnessed Korean dramas with excellent stories, strong characters and brilliant performances. If you are new to the Korean entertainment world, we have our best pick for you from 2024.

Even in 2024, many great Korean dramas made a special place in the hearts of the audience. These shows not only entertained but also made people emotional with interesting stories and excellent performances. This is one of the reasons why the year 2024 will always be special for K-drama lovers. Last year featured some of the most watched Korean shows of all time and even gave an opportunity for audiences to connect to these shows. Let's have a look at the top 10 K-dramas that made 2024 memorable.

Queen of Tears

OTT Platform: Netflix

Based on the troubled life of a married couple, this drama will make you feel the depth of relationships. Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-won bring their characters to life.

The Tale of Lady Ok

OTT Platform: Netflix

This drama is the story of a runaway maid, Ok Tae Young, set in the backdrop of the Joseon period. Tae Young hides her identity becomes a legal expert and helps people in need. The brilliant performances and unique story make it special.

Lovely Runner

OTT Platform: Netflix

Based on a web novel, this drama stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hae-yoon in the lead roles. The story is based on the struggle of an athlete and his romantic journey.

Family by Choice

OTT Platform: Viki

This is the story of three children who support each other after losing their families. The excellent performances of Hwang In-yup and Jung Chae-yeon made it one of the best dramas of the year.

When the Phone Rings

OTT Platform: Netflix

The story of a couple trapped in an arranged marriage, whose life changes when they get a call from a kidnapper. This drama will give you a great mix of thrill and emotion.

Love Your Enemy

OTT Platform: Viki

This is a painful love story in which the main characters have to be separated due to family disputes and twists of fate. The acting of Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi is worth watching.

Mr Plankton

OTT Platform: Netflix

This story is about a terminally ill man and an unlucky woman who go on their last journey. This is a light-hearted romantic comedy-drama in which the pair of Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yu-mi will make you laugh and cry.

Flex X Cop

OTT Platform: Hotstar

This drama is the story of a rich but irresponsible man who becomes a police detective due to circumstances and works with an experienced police officer. This is a thriller and drama-filled series, Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-Hyun made this show memorable.

The Judge from Hell

OTT Platform: Hotstar

This drama tells the story of a demon judge Kang Bit Na, who punishes bad criminals. She is a demon and has been sent to hell to punish people. But a policeman tries to change her perspective. This story highlights a struggle between crime and justice. The acting of Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young has made it a strong show.

My Sweet Mobster

OTT Platform: Viki

The drama is a romantic thriller and a unique story full of twists and turns as a man grapples with his past and starts a new life with a woman who makes web videos that inspire children. The drama stars Uhm Tae-goo, Han Sun-hwa and Kwon Yul in the lead roles.

