BTS star 'Suga' completes South Korean military service, apologises to fans for this reason While Jungkook and Jimin were released earlier this month, Suga, being the last one, completed his mandatory South Korean Military service on Saturday.

New Delhi:

BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, formally concluded his military service on Saturday. With this BTS reunion is on the cards. However, just after coming out of the army base, the pop singer did something that garnered attention. Seems like this seems more important to the singer than the reunion. Suga posted a statement on the fan group Weverse shortly after her return, in which he discussed a variety of topics, including the Seoul drunk driving case in 2023.

Suga of BTS completes military service

Suga is the final BTS member to be out of the army base. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are now only a few days away from making their much-anticipated return. While Jungkook and Jimin were released earlier this month, Suga, being the last one, completed the mandatory South Korean Military service on Saturday.

What did Suga write in his post?

He wrote, 'Hi, ARMYs, nice to meet you. It's me, Suga. It's been almost 2 years. How are you all? I am greeting you all after a long time because today I am officially completing my service. It's also a day I've been waiting for, and since it's been so long, I thought a lot about how to greet you all. First of all, before anything else, I would like to sincerely thank you all so much for waiting so long. I really missed you.'

Suga explained how he thought of taking some time off to look after himself. 'I have spent the last 2 years thinking deeply about myself. I also felt the need to take a step back, especially from the work I had been doing for so long and to distance myself (and look at it). All this time, I was only focused on moving forward, hardly taking time to look at myself, but this period gave me the opportunity and time to look at myself,' read his tweet.

Suga reacts to the DUI case

He also apologised to BTS ARMY, referring to his DUI case last year in Seoul. 'Army members, thank you and thank you again for waiting. And I am sorry for causing disappointment and anxiety with last year's incident. More than anything, I was saddened that I caused you all pain. I am also very sorry to the members who had to go through each of their posts with a heavy heart because of me,' the singer wrote.

'I will work even harder to repay the love you have given me. I love you. I will keep you updated from time to time,' he concluded.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook, Jimin discharged from military, know who are still in service and their expected return dates