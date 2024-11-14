BTS member Jin to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Follow us on Image Source : X BTS member Jin debut on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'

Jin, one of the members of the famous South Korean boy band formed in 2010, BTS is scheduled to debut on American television for the first time as a solo artist. On November 20, the international K-pop sensation will take centre stage as a solo performer on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show'. Jin will use the well-known discussion show to promote his first solo album, Happy. Even though BTS has performed on Jimmy Fallon's stage several times as a group, this will be Jin's first appearance on the well-liked late-night talk show as a solo artist. The Tonight Show released a teaser video announcing the news, which has already caused ARMYs all around the world to get excited.

"Loading…@bts_bighit’s Jin makes his solo Tonight Show debut Wednesday, November 20th at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #JinOnFallon #FallonTonight," read the caption.

A solo album awaits

'Happy', Jin's debut solo album, will be out on November 15. This album, which marks a significant turning point in Jin's career, is a varied compilation of six songs that showcase his unique voice and inventiveness. Running Wild, the lead single, is expected to be a powerful demonstration of Jin's developing sound and lyrical complexity. Furthermore, the poignant melody and sentimental lyrics of the pre-release song I'll Be There have already generated a lot of excitement. It is significant to note that one of the most highly anticipated tracks on Happy is Heart on the Window, a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy.

On November 16–17, Jin will conduct a special event called Happy Special Stage Live to commemorate the album premiere. ARMYs get a rare chance to see live performances of the new songs and hear directly from Jin about the creative process behind his solo debut at this fan event, which will be held both physically and online.

Also Read: Crime, romance or mystery-thriller, here's why it's hard to define Korean-drama 'Flower of Evil's story